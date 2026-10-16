THE AFTERLIFE WITH BONY TONY to Debut at Great Arizona Puppet Theater
The puppet show will feature Bony Tony, Zombey, and The Skeletons, along with a Creature Feature screening of Big City Pizza.
Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present guest artist IMAGINOLOGY's The Afterlife with Bony Tony on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. The adults-only Halloween event will feature a live puppet performance, costume contests and an animated film screening.
The puppet show will feature Bony Tony alongside characters including Zombey and The Skeletons. Throughout the evening, prizes will be awarded to costume contest winners, with Bony Bags distributed to selected audience members. A special prize will also be awarded for the best Bony Tony or Zombey costume.
The event will include a screening of Big City Pizza, a feature-length, 3D animated film following Bony Tony as he delivers pizzas to creatures throughout the city on the night of the Omniball Championship, under a blood-red moon.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with complimentary pizza available on a first-come, first-served basis. The performance begins at 7 p.m.
The event is restricted to audiences ages 18 and older. Tickets are $20 per person, with discounts available for members. Advance ticket purchases are recommended.
For tickets and additional information, visit greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com or call 602-262-2050, ext. 0.
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