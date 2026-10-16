THE AFTERLIFE WITH BONY TONY to Debut at Great Arizona Puppet Theater

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Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present guest artist IMAGINOLOGY's The Afterlife with Bony Tony on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. The adults-only Halloween event will feature a live puppet performance, costume contests and an animated film screening.

The puppet show will feature Bony Tony alongside characters including Zombey and The Skeletons. Throughout the evening, prizes will be awarded to costume contest winners, with Bony Bags distributed to selected audience members. A special prize will also be awarded for the best Bony Tony or Zombey costume.

The event will include a screening of Big City Pizza, a feature-length, 3D animated film following Bony Tony as he delivers pizzas to creatures throughout the city on the night of the Omniball Championship, under a blood-red moon.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with complimentary pizza available on a first-come, first-served basis. The performance begins at 7 p.m.

The event is restricted to audiences ages 18 and older. Tickets are $20 per person, with discounts available for members. Advance ticket purchases are recommended.

For tickets and additional information, visit greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com or call 602-262-2050, ext. 0.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 06 Hrs 43 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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