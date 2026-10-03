Video: Watch 'Let Mother Vote' from SUFFS Rehearsals at Phoenix Theatre Company
A rehearsal clip offers an early look at how the number is being staged ahead of opening.
Phoenix Theatre Company posted a behind-the-scenes rehearsal clip of 'Let Mother Vote' from its upcoming production of SUFFS, giving audiences an early look at the number before the show opens to the public.
SUFFS is the Tony Award-winning musical that chronicles the women who organized and fought for the right to vote in the early 20th century. The show centers on the suffragists' tenacity and the battles, both political and personal, that shaped the movement, as described in the company's own framing of the production.
The rehearsal footage shows the cast working through 'Let Mother Vote' in a studio setting, offering a preview of the number ahead of its full staging at The Phoenix Theatre Company. Tickets for the production are currently on sale through the company.
The clip follows other SUFFS content from the company, including a Director's Download video featuring Chelsea Anderson, who discussed her approach to staging the musical's blend of historical narrative and contemporary musical storytelling.
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