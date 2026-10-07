THE SECRET CIRCUS to Present at Great Arizona Puppet Theatre
Performances will run October 9 - 11.
The Secret Circus will present their unique all ages musical at The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre with performances from October 9 - 11. Shows are at 6pm on October 9, 10am and 2pm on October 10 and 2pm on October 11. This original production about 'feeling your feelings' will feature local circus performers and puppets together with a live band. Tickets range from just $14 - $21.
In The Secret Circus, when feelings have been outlawed, a gregarious rock-n-roll ringleader and their circus friends establish an underground Big Top where freedom and self-expression is welcomed. Step right up and experience tight rope walkers, jugglers, and dancing animal puppets channel their emotions into art, away from the clutches of the 'feelings police.'
This family-friendly show features original music by Chanel Samson and Holly Anne Mitchell. Samson says, 'this is the musical we needed as kids, but adults will find it equally as engaging on different levels.' The message is simple. What makes your inner child strange, makes you shine. And if you can't find the tribe where you belong, make one!
The Secret Circus has taken its extraordinary show around the world and Broadway World calls it 'campy, heartfelt and unabashedly earnest.' While Arts Review Hub says the Secret Circus 'inspires the audience - young and old - to dream and believe in better things: what a beautiful seed to sow.'
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