THE SECRET CIRCUS to Present at Great Arizona Puppet Theatre

NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Secret Circus will present their unique all ages musical at The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre with performances from October 9 - 11. Shows are at 6pm on October 9, 10am and 2pm on October 10 and 2pm on October 11. This original production about 'feeling your feelings' will feature local circus performers and puppets together with a live band. Tickets range from just $14 - $21.

In The Secret Circus, when feelings have been outlawed, a gregarious rock-n-roll ringleader and their circus friends establish an underground Big Top where freedom and self-expression is welcomed. Step right up and experience tight rope walkers, jugglers, and dancing animal puppets channel their emotions into art, away from the clutches of the 'feelings police.'

This family-friendly show features original music by Chanel Samson and Holly Anne Mitchell. Samson says, 'this is the musical we needed as kids, but adults will find it equally as engaging on different levels.' The message is simple. What makes your inner child strange, makes you shine. And if you can't find the tribe where you belong, make one!

The Secret Circus has taken its extraordinary show around the world and Broadway World calls it 'campy, heartfelt and unabashedly earnest.' While Arts Review Hub says the Secret Circus 'inspires the audience - young and old - to dream and believe in better things: what a beautiful seed to sow.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 07 Hrs 05 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Phoenix News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming