Review: EUREKA DAY at Stray Cat Theatre

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Review: EUREKA DAY

Guest contributor David Appleford presents his take on Stray Cat Theatre’s production of EUREKA DAY.

There’s a peculiar kind of comedy that begins with that warm smile of recognition yet ends with a wince. Stray Cat Theatre’s new production of EUREKA DAY lives somewhere in that uncomfortable space between the two. Now playing at Tempe Center for the Arts through October 17, the play invites you to laugh at its characters before revealing how much you recognize them.

At first glance, the five-member Executive Committee of The Eureka Day School, a private elementary school in Berkeley, California, seems like a sanctuary of progressive virtue. “We make decisions by consensus,” declares one of the governing board members. It’s a world where no one is supposed to raise their voice, which, of course, guarantees that eventually everyone will.

Writer Jonathan Spector begins small, allowing the committee’s peculiar rituals to establish themselves before testing them. Director Louis Farber then takes this material and settles us into the rhythms of the board.

First, there’s the gently ineffectual head, Don (a well-cast Jon Gentry), so terrified of giving offense that he’s developed indecision into an art form. Next there’s Suzanne (Bonnie Beus Romney, demanding attention) who’s all flowing fabrics and weaponized empathy. Meanwhile, Meiko (Willa Eigo) and Eli (Tony Latham) are dealing with their own midlife uncertainties, while Carina (Felicia Penza), the newest parent, still has her optimism intact. At least, for now. “This is an open room,” Don tells Carina, “And we appreciate your perspective.”

Those early scenes flirt with caricature. The committee members perch on child-sized chairs while speaking in the soft cadences of people who believe language itself can prevent harm. The humor can feel a touch easy. But Spector has more in mind than poking fun at progressive manners.

Then comes a mumps outbreak.

What should be a straightforward public-health response becomes a test of ideology. At Eureka Day, vaccination no longer represents simply medicine; it’s become wrapped with a person’s identity, their values, what being a parent means, and the conviction that just being heard is itself a form of being right. Suddenly the consensus model, so soothing in theory, reveals itself as something closer to paralysis.

It’s here the comedy begins to bite. The dialogue is filled with phrases that sound generous, but you soon realize they’re functioning more as evasions. “Let’s sit on this for now,” or, “Let’s table this for a moment.” These are not villains speaking. They’re people trying to be good, which makes the play sting. There’s no pretending every position is equally sound. What the play does is something far more difficult. It allows the people holding those positions to remain recognizably human.

That distinction also gives Stray Cat’s cast room to move beyond caricature. Under Farber’s sharp direction, the joke is rarely that these people care about tolerance or inclusion. It’s what happens when the language designed to make disagreement possible becomes a way of avoiding disagreement altogether.

The production’s centerpiece is the virtual town hall, where scenic design by Harrison Rosenberg and media design by Rob Littlefield work together to provide one of the best scenes in the play. What begins as an attempt at democratic engagement collapses into a digital shouting match, with a scrolling cascade of comments projected behind the actors. It’s an inspired piece of Stray Cat’s theatrical stagecraft as accusations fly, and all that carefully cultivated language of mutual respect proves remarkably fragile.

The scene is also a little overwhelming. But on reflection, that’s probably intentional. Some lines are inevitably lost in the din, but whether that’s a flaw or a feature becomes part of the experience. After all, the scene isn’t really about clarity, it’s more about collapse.

When every contribution must be acknowledged but nobody is willing to establish what carries greater weight, listening can become its own form of paralysis. And the consequences here aren’t abstract. Mumps, as the play reminds us, doesn’t care about a board’s consensus.

Yet for all its critique of the system, EUREKA DAY resists cruelty. Its characters can be exasperating and spectacularly self-involved, but their fears are real. They’re protecting their children and how they see themselves as good people. Being factually wrong does not make someone emotionally incomprehensible, and the production is at its best when it allows both things to be true at once.

If the play has a weakness, it lies in occasional predictability. Some of the humor lands exactly where you expect it to. But the writer’s observations, coupled with Farber’s sure handling of an excellent Stray Cat ensemble keep the satire from settling too comfortably into anything resembling superiority. The real drama is in what happens when beliefs become inseparable from personal identity. For someone like Suzanne, changing her mind on any given subject when her belief is so fully ingrained must feel like surrendering part of who she believes she is and always was.

By the time the meeting adjourns, the polite language of the opening scenes has lost much of its protective coating. What remains is messier and considerably more honest. Stray Cat Theatre’s incisive production of EUREKA DAY offers no convenient prescription. Instead, it leaves you with the uncomfortable business of deciding what it means to listen when listening alone is no longer enough.

Or, as Don at a future committee meeting might put it, perhaps we’ll just have to sit with that for now.

EUREKA DAY runs through October 17th at:

The Tempe Center for the Arts Studio Theatre -- https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/ -- 833-ATC-SEAT -- 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ

Stray Cat Theatre -- https://straycattheatre.org/

Graphic credit to Stray Cat Theatre

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