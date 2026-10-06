WHAT A _____ YEAR, NYE PARTY ON THE PARK to Launch at Scottsdale Civic Center

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There's a new party in town this Dec. 31 as AZ88, Pinyon and Scottsdale Arts host an evening of music, food and fun at Scottsdale Civic Center, featuring the yacht rock sensation The Docksiders, fresh from their residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

'It's our first year, but the plan is to make it an annual Scottsdale tradition,' said Paul Martinez, president of AZ88. 'We want to create an elevated New Year's Eve experience for a cosmopolitan crowd — premium cocktails, great entertainment, sophisticated atmosphere and all the energy of a big celebration without feeling like the typical New Year's Eve party.'

Dubbed 'What a _____ Year, NYE Party on the Park 2026,' the event's organizers are planning an exciting evening with local radio host Rich Berra and DJ Slick 76 keeping the energy high.

Attendees will arrive via a red-carpet entry with a step-and-repeat backdrop to memorialize the night with photos.

'Pinyon sits right on the park, so Scottsdale Civic Center isn't a venue to us — it's our front yard,' said Adam Strecker, CEO and founding partner of Hi Noon Hospitality, which owns Pinyon, Buck & Rider and Ingo's Tasty Food. 'When the three of us decided to bring New Year's Eve back to the heart of Old Town, it was an easy 'yes.' AZ88 has been a Scottsdale institution for decades, and Scottsdale Arts is the reason this stretch of the city feels the way it does. Being part of the first year of something that could become a tradition is exactly why we opened Pinyon here.'

As the evening progresses, 'America's Favorite Yacht Rock Band,' The Docksiders, will take the stage for an eclectic set of hits. Originally from Milwaukee and now based in Las Vegas, where they have maintained a popular residency at The Venetian Resort, The Docksiders are a group of veteran musicians, led by three-time Grammy nominee Kevin Sucher. For their unique tribute act, The Docksiders perform classic covers with numerous costume changes and top-tier visual production.

Just before midnight, a countdown will herald the new year, followed immediately by a celebratory drone show to light up the 2027 sky.

Dr. Gerd Wuestemann — president and CEO of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts, which produces nearly 800 annual events, shows, exhibitions and workshops at Scottsdale Civic Center and beyond — had been imagining a special New Year's celebration since the opening of the renovated Civic Center in 2023. But when Scottsdale Arts' two restaurant neighbors, AZ88 and Pinyon, had similar ambitions, Wuestemann knew they had found the perfect partners.

'Ringing in the New Year with great music, great food and great people in one of the most beautiful settings in the Southwest — it doesn't get much better than that,' Wuestemann said.

'What a _____ Year, NYE Party on the Park 2026' is a 21+ event. Early bird tickets go on sale Oct. 14. VIP Lounge options are also available. Visit ScottsdaleArts.org for tickets and details.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS

Scottsdale Arts is a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence, Civic Center LIVE and Scottsdale Arts @ Cattle Track. Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Founded in 1999, SMoCA is an accredited and internationally recognized institution that encourages reflections and conversations about life through art. The museum produces and mediates creative expressions that lead to shared curiosity and meaning across a wide range of publics.

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