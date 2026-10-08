Video: Director Previews SUFFS at Phoenix Theatre Company

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Phoenix Theatre Company unveiled a new clip from its Director's Download series, featuring director Chelsea Anderson discussing what audiences can expect from the company's upcoming production of SUFFS. In the video, Anderson poses the question, 'Who said history has to be boring?' as she introduces the show to prospective ticket buyers.

SUFFS is a musical centered on the women who organized and fought for the right to vote in the early 20th century, focusing on the suffragists' battles, both political and personal, that shaped the movement. The production follows the organizers behind the campaign as they navigate internal divisions and external opposition in pursuit of voting rights.

Phoenix Theatre Company is preparing to stage SUFFS as part of its upcoming season, with Anderson serving as director for the production. Tickets for the run are currently on sale through the company.

The announcement follows an earlier rehearsal clip from the production, in which the company shared a preview of 'Let Mother Vote' from SUFFS rehearsals, giving audiences an early look at the number ahead of the show's opening.

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