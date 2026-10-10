Review: SHE LOVES ME at Don Bluth Front Row Theatre

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Love is one of the world’s greatest unknowns. You cannot predict when it will happen; you cannot plan for it, and sometimes it comes from where you would least expect it. Don Bluth Front Row Theatre’s production of SHE LOVES ME is an endearing musical love story that reminds us of those facts.

Set in Europe during the 1930s, the show follows workers at Maraczek’s Perfumerie. Georg Nowack (Reece Harris) is a clerk at the perfumery and a hopeless romantic exchanging letters with a stranger. Amalia Balash (Katie Allen), another salesclerk, has quarreled with Georg since her first day on the job. Unbeknownst to either of them, they happen to be exchanging letters with each other. Meanwhile, clerks Steven Kodaly (Cody DeLisa) and Ilona Ritter (Meg Faraoni) have an on-again, off-again relationship, and the store owner, Mr. Maraczek (Clay Sanderson), has been treating Georg with new and seemingly unfounded scrutiny.

First premiering in 1963 with music by Jerry Bock and a book by Joe Masteroff, the classic story holds up well. Georg and Amalia’s dynamic is very entertaining. The contrast between how they treat the dear friend they write letters to and how they act at work is comedic. This storyline allows for both members of the pair to be very dynamic, having both a jaded side and a sappy romantic one as well. Harris and Allen capture the multitudes of the character well and have a delightful chemistry. Waiting to see what move one of them will make will have audiences on the edge of their seat. The musical’s other not-so-sweet pair, Steven and Illona, was also a lot of fun. DeLisa’s performance as the sleazy Kodaly added an extra layer of depth to the performance. Another great performer was Hector Coris, who plays Ladislav Sipos, a bumbling salesclerk. Coris is extremely funny, getting laughs anytime he is on stage.

The show’s golden age music is very pleasant. Georg’s songs were one highlight of the musical; Harris’ vocal performance was a standout. His physicality was strong and tied the comedic elements in the strong together very well. The group numbers had an infectious, lively energy. Breona Conrad, the choreographer, captured the essence of a small store packed full of people very well. There is a good mix of comedy and romantic moments in the dance that were a lot of fun to see. Similarly, the camaraderie and tension seen between employees in any work environment were clear. The director, Jere Van Patten, did an excellent job capturing the essence of the setting and the feelings a love story should provoke.

The in-the-round stage fit the story well, and the intimate space is perfect. The theatre allows audience members to feel like flies on the wall, taking in all the workplace drama. The overall design is something anyone who loves vintage things will adore. The set and properties designer, Cheryl Schaar, did an excellent job. The shop’s sales counters in particular were clearly designed with care. The costuming, by designer Heather Riddle, and hair and makeup design, by Ixy Utpadel, further tie together the setting. The period outfits and wigs were charming, with the vintage styles amplifying the romantic tone.

SHE LOVES ME is sweet and classical, a love story that audiences can enjoy for years to come. Don Bluth Front Row Theatre’s production is an optimistic and amusing homage to hopeless romantics and the somewhat ridiculous ways love can be found.

SHE LOVES ME plays at Don Bluth Front Row Theatre through October 31st.

Don Bluth Front Row Theatre – https://donbluthfrontrowtheater.com – 480-314-0841

Venue: Don Bluth Front Row – 8989 E Via Linda, Ste 118, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Photo credit to Mark Gluckman. Left to right: Reece Harris, Ixy Utpadel, Christopher Devous, Katie Allen.

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