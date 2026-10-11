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Video: LES MISÉRABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company Teases 'A Heart Full of Love'

The duet between Marius and Cosette gets a preview ahead of the show's final week.

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Phoenix Theatre Company's run of LES MISÉRABLES is nearing its end, and a new teaser clip turns attention to 'A Heart Full of Love,' the duet between Marius and Cosette. The preview arrives with the production entering its final week, with the company noting that only a week remains before the show closes.

LES MISÉRABLES is the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, following Jean Valjean's journey of redemption against the backdrop of 19th-century France. 'A Heart Full of Love' marks a turning point in the story as Marius and Cosette meet and begin to fall for one another amid the political unrest building around them.

The production runs at Phoenix Theatre Company through October 18. The company has released a series of song teasers throughout the run, spotlighting different numbers and performers ahead of each stage of the show's run.

Earlier clips from the production featured Carmiña Monserrat's performance as Cosette in 'In My Life' and Hahnna Christianson's performance as Eponine in 'On My Own', both shared as the company counted down to the production's closing performances.

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