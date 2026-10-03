Video: Watch Teases 'On My Own' from LES MISÉRABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company

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A new teaser clip from Phoenix Theatre Company spotlights 'On My Own,' the solo in which Eponine reckons with her unrequited love as the barricade uprising looms. The video, posted to the company's YouTube channel, features Hahnna Christianson in the role, performing courtesy of Actors Equity Association. The company notes in its description that only two weeks remain for audiences to catch the production.

LES MISÉRABLES is the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, tracing Jean Valjean's path toward redemption against the upheaval of 19th-century France. The story follows a cast of characters whose lives intersect amid poverty, revolution, and personal sacrifice, with Eponine's quiet devotion to Marius forming one of the show's most enduring threads.

The 'On My Own' clip is the latest in a series of song teasers Phoenix Theatre Company has released ahead of the production's closing performances, each offering a glimpse of a different principal moment from the score.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 28 Days 14 Hrs 57 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Phoenix Theatre Company Recent Articles Video: LES MISÉRABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company Teases 'In My Life'

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