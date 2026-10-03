Video: Watch Teases 'On My Own' from LES MISÉRABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company
The clip previews Eponine's solo as the production's run nears its final weeks.
A new teaser clip from Phoenix Theatre Company spotlights 'On My Own,' the solo in which Eponine reckons with her unrequited love as the barricade uprising looms. The video, posted to the company's YouTube channel, features Hahnna Christianson in the role, performing courtesy of Actors Equity Association. The company notes in its description that only two weeks remain for audiences to catch the production.
LES MISÉRABLES is the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, tracing Jean Valjean's path toward redemption against the upheaval of 19th-century France. The story follows a cast of characters whose lives intersect amid poverty, revolution, and personal sacrifice, with Eponine's quiet devotion to Marius forming one of the show's most enduring threads.
The 'On My Own' clip is the latest in a series of song teasers Phoenix Theatre Company has released ahead of the production's closing performances, each offering a glimpse of a different principal moment from the score.
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