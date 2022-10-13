Southwest Shakespeare Announces Series Of Performances At Taliesin West In Scottsdale

Southwest Shakespeare announces its Taliesin West Series for the 2022/23 Season. Performed in the Pavilion Theatre of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West, his winter home and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The acclaimed theatre company will perform two of William Shakespeare's iconic plays LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST (Nov 17-20) and MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (May 18-21) as well asTHE ALCHEMIST (Apr 13 - 16), Ben Jonson's 1610 satire of greed and foolishness directed by David Ira Goldstein. Taliesin West is located at 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd in Scottsdale.

"Performing in this intimate, iconic space is a special experience for both our performers and the audience," says Southwest Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director Debra Ann Byrd. "The actors are able to stretch their wings and bring a new perspective to the text when they are in such a gorgeous architectural space."

The Taliesin West performances in north Scottsdale is part of Southwest Shakespeare's efforts to expand to other parts of the Valley, as well as bring works to different types of venues.

Single tickets for performances at Taliesin West are $35 and $45 and are on sale at swshakespeare.org. Bard Cards are also on sale which include 6 tickets which can be used in any combination for any of Southwest Shakespeare's productions. For full schedule and information visit swshakespeare.org.