Single Tickets On Sale For Arizona Theatre Company's 58th Season

Single tickets for Arizona Theatre Company's 58th Season are now on sale. Audiences can now purchase individual tickets to any of the five productions in ATC's 2025/2026 lineup-featuring thrilling mysteries, high-energy musical entertainment and side-splitting comedies, all performed by top-tier talent from across the country.

Matt August, ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director, describes the season as "an adventurous, mystery‑filled journey packed with humor, friendship, and intrigue...These plays and musical experiences offer places to laugh, to love, to remember, to unite and to find community."

Kicking off this fall and running through June 2026, the 58th Season includes Deceived, Heist, Ain't Misbehavin', The Roommate, and Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors.

"This season is filled with rich storytelling, unexpected turns, and unforgettable characters," said ATC Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August. "From the smoky jazz clubs of Harlem to the high-wire tension of a criminal heist, every show offers a unique experience. We're excited to welcome audiences back into the theatre to laugh, gasp, and celebrate together."