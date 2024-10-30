Shuler Hensley To Star in SCROOGE! at Arizona Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arizona Theatre Company will welcome back Tony Award-winning Broadway star Shuler Hensley to reprise his role as the title character in its holiday musical Scrooge! this holiday season. Performing feature roles in Broadway and West End shows like Oklahoma!, Young Frankenstein and Meredith Wilson's Music Man, as well as feature films like The Greatest Showman, Hensley is acclaimed for his powerful voice, depth of emotion and joyful humor.

"Shuler Hensley's portrayal of Scrooge has left an indelible mark on our audiences," says Matt August, Kasser Family Artistic Director of Arizona Theatre Company. "We are ecstatic to welcome him back to our stage and provide our patrons with the opportunity to experience this extraordinary performance once again."

Hensley will be joined by more than 35 local cast members and musicians to bring this classic story to life.

In its first year, a dream team of creatives including So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Spencer Liff, Emmy-winning scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, lighting designer Paul Miller, arranger David O and more, who built the spellbinding world of Scrooge! ATC continues the build of this monumental spectacle in its second year with new musical orchestrations and other exciting design details.

August continues, "We aren't blind to the circumstances in which this show will be presented. Our communities are more divided, anxious and angry than ever right now. And yet, despite what the world might have us believe, Scrooge! serves as a reminder that we are stronger and better when we are together as a community, with all our differences, rather than apart and isolated."

This isn't the first holiday production in which Hensley and August have worked together; Hensley played the Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas - The Musical at Madison Square Garden, directed by August.

"Yeah, we are pretty much just like Scorsese and De Niro, Spielberg and Ford, Gilliam and Cleese" August teased, "except we drive Subarus." "And we're WAY taller!" added Hensley.

ATC's Scrooge! runs November 3 through November 30 in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art (330 S. Scott Ave.) and December 7 through December 28 in Greater Phoenix at Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.). Tickets are on sale now; prices begin at $33. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT.

About ATC's Scrooge!

Returning from its blockbuster first season for an encore, ATC's holiday musical extravaganza Scrooge! celebrates the season with the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Tony Award winner Schuler Hensley in the title role is joined by a distinguished cast of more than 35 actors and live musicians as well as an all-star creative team. With songs by the illustrious Oscar- and Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated composer Leslie Bricusse (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory), this unique rendition exclusively brought to life by ATC is quickly becoming a cherished holiday tradition to share with your entire family.

Comments