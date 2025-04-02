Phoenix Chorale To Present Season Finale AMERICAN VOICES This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring, Phoenix Chorale brings together a powerful mix of contemporary choral music that reflects the heart, history, and hope of America in a concert called AMERICAN VOICES.

Led by Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, the program features beautiful harmonies, bold new works, and timeless traditions—all performed with the signature warmth and precision of one of the country's leading vocal ensembles.

Concerts take place Saturday, May 3 at 3:00 PM at Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley and Sunday, May 4 at 3:00 PM at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Phoenix. Tickets are on sale at phoenixchorale.org

As we head toward the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, AMERICAN VOICES.offers a musical reflection on the many influences that have shaped American culture. The concert features works by Frank Ticheli, Eric Whitacre, Aaron Copland, and George Gershwin, alongside traditional spirituals and songs from the Shaker and Sacred Harp traditions—music that has helped define the American sound.

The program also includes the world premiere of Vista Point, a brand-new piece by Los Angeles-based composer Jennifer Lucy Cook, commissioned specially for Phoenix Chorale. Set on a hiking trail, Vista Point follows three characters, each embarking on their journey for different reasons, as they navigate the physical and emotional effort of the climb. The piece captures the internal dialogue between humans and the land —an especially fitting theme for one of America's greatest hiking states.

At the center of the concert is something truly special: Scenes in America Deserta, a rarely performed choral gem by composer John McCabe. Written in 1986 and inspired by the desert landscapes of the American Southwest, this stunning work sets text by architectural historian Peter Reyner Banham and captures the silence, space, and mystery of the desert in breathtaking sound.

Concert Details:

AMERICAN VOICES

Saturday, May 3, 2025 – 3:00 PM

Camelback Bible Church

3900 E Stanford Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Sunday, May 4, 2025 – 3:00 PM

All Saints' Episcopal Church

6300 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Tickets:

- $42 General Admission

- $37 Seniors & Military

- $20 Youth

﻿On sale now at phoenixchorale.org

