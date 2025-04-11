Review: IT IS MAGIC at The Scoundrel And Scamp Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I just saw IT IS MAGIC at The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre. It was quite an experience. Written by Mickle Maher, IT IS MAGIC is an unexpected gem. This play is what director Bryan Rafael Falcón refers to as "intimate theatre in found spaces." Not since my time in LA have I seen something so bold, so uncomfortable (in a good way), and so engaging. This play was superbly directed. The premise: an audition for the adult version of THE THREE LITTLE PIGS in a literal basement, in this case the basement of The Scoundrel and Scamp. When we were lead down into what essentially felt like a deep dark cave, I knew I was in for something different and unique.

IT IS MAGIC is a play that stays with you. I don't know if it was the small, intimate space or the darkly comedic subject matter of the play, but at times I was uncomfortable. Good! Theatre should make us uncomfortable. This was different though, because in a traditional theatrical auditorium with 300 or so seats, your environment is familiar, while challenging and exciting material unfolds onstage. This time the environment was part of the story and I was in an unfamiliar setting. My senses were on high alert and I was more responsive to the material as a result. I would love to see more theatre like this happen in Tucson.

The cast of IT IS MAGIC is fierce. Elizabeth Falcón portrayed Deb our night. She was joined by an outstanding group of actors including Carol Osborne (Sandy), Tyler Gastelum (Tim), John Keeny (Ken), and Gretchen Wirges (Elizabeth). I have seen most of these actors onstage, and all of them put in exciting, terrifying, and hilarious performances here. Because this is a dark comedy, there were plenty of laughs from the cast. But as I said, I was at times on edge, taking in everything that was happening in front of me.

Elizabeth Falcón, who played one of the Weird Sisters in MACBETH, brings that same manic energy here. She casts a shadow over the proceedings as she is trying to get her play cast. Falcon's performance ties the production together. Carol Osborne chews the scenery as Sandy and is so much fun to watch. Tyler Gastelum's endearing performance as Tim steals the show and had me smiling the whole time. John Keeny is deliciously snarky as Ken the Artistic Director and Gretchen Wirges has a powerful presence in her portrayal of Elizabeth.

Production design and direction by Falcón were extremely strong here. Matt Denney's intimacy direction was well-done, and Gretchen Wirges showcased her talent for costume design excellently. Of course, because this play takes place in a literal basement, there are some technical limitations. But the natural ambience created the perfect setting and more than made up for this. Occasionally I would hear sounds from outside, because the door we came in was left ajar, and this also made me feel like I was in a real location rather than merely inside a theater.

Audiences should take note that IT IS MAGIC has fully ADA accessible performances in the Studio April 19-20. The show runs through April 20. IT IS MAGIC contains strong language and adult themes. Which means, if you're like me, that you will love it. Tickets are available at: https://www.scoundrelandscamp.org/it-is-magic

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller

