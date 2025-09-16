Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Adds New Shows to' 50th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scottsdale Arts has announced additional concerts and events for the 2025–26 season, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The expanded lineup ranges from interactive theatre and world-class jazz to global dance and immersive wellness experiences.

Highlights include the off-Broadway sensation DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, which brings five interactive performances to Scottsdale in January; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, whose high-energy live show will transform the East Bowl amphitheater into a New Orleans-style street parade; and jamgrass pioneers Leftover Salmon.

The season also features Films.Dance, directed and produced by Jacob Jonas The Company, alongside unique companion events such as a sunrise hike at Papago Park and a sunset meditation with Jonas.

Tickets for the newly announced events go on sale Thursday, September 18 at the newly revamped ScottsdaleArts.org.

Newly Announced Events

Sun and Spine | A Conversation on Health, Nature, and the Body

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, 7 p.m.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Jan. 8–11, 2026 (five performances)

Leftover Salmon

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

GALLIM Public Masterclass

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 9 a.m.

Films.Dance Screening

Sunday, March 8, 2026, 6 p.m.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Friday, March 20, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Sunrise Hike at Papago Park with Jacob Jonas The Company

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6:19 a.m.

Meditation with Jacob Jonas

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 6:30 p.m.

Antonio Sánchez – Birdman Live

Sunday, March 29, 2026, 6 p.m.

These events join an already packed anniversary lineup that includes performances by Fran Lebowitz, Rita Rudner, Rufus Wainwright, and Phoenix Chorale.