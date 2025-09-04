SILENCE IS NOT GOLDEN Comes to Emerson Theater Collaborative

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerson Theater Collaborative will present the world premiere of Silence is Not Golden by Anita Yellin Simons, September 12-14, 2025, at Verde Valley School's Brady Hall. This thought-provoking production explores the complexities of domestic abuse. This production is made possible by Janis Ian and Rude Girl Publishing Inc.

Before the days of Phil Donahue or Oprah, no one talked about domestic abuse or self-esteem - it was a private and embarrassing subject. Linda, a young newlywed, is so in love with her husband Larry that she believes him when he tells her everything is her fault. The two of them are back in their home state of Ohio, but Linda has no friends and no one to talk to since her family moved to California. Each time there is an "incident," she continues to stand by her man and wait for a better day. What other choice does she have? Finally, she reaches her limit and fights back. But at what cost to her?

Anita Yellin Simons is a political activist and award-winning playwright. In addition to Silence is Not Golden, her work includes Goodbye Memories, Heartland (co-written with Lojo Simon), In Sanity, She is currently working on a short play collection of American women trailblazers who changed history, titled The Rest Of Herstory.

Silence is Not Golden is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Ross and Kaycee Palumbo. Proud member of Actors' Equity, Ross is an award-winning producer, director, playwright, and actor. Actor, writer, and director Palumbo has worked extensively in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Japan.

Actors in this production include NYC-based Annie Thomas and Kandy Kapelle, ETC Alumni Audrey Young and Joel Diggs, Los Angeles-based Joel Austin, and Jake Monson, a junior at Verde Valley School, who's been in several productions at Theatrikos Theater Co.

The creative crew includes Sean Spencer, Sarah Woods, Ginny Burkitt, Terra Shelman, and Craig Schneider

This project is supported in part by the Arizona Community Foundation, Janis Ian/Rude Girl Publishing Inc., and supports the Verde Valley Sanctuary.

Silence in Not Golden is dedicated to the memory of Kelly Paduchowski.

Performances at the Verde Valley School's Brady Hall, 3511 Verde Valley School Road, take place on Friday and Saturday, September 12 and 13, at 7 pm and Sunday, September 14, at 2 pm. Tickets: Reserved Seating: $55, General Admission: $40 in advance $50 at the door.

The Emerson Theater Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and thought-provoking theater both in southeastern Connecticut and Sedona, Arizona. Founded in 2008 to give voice to actors' innate talent for character development.

ETC explores timely themes and issues through new, original works and modern theatrical classics. We develop and nurture both emerging and professional artists and collaborate with the Emerson College network of alumni and students.