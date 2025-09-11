Review: THE CAKE at Invisible Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE CAKE by Bekah Brunstetter is now playing through September 21 at Invisible Theatre. With ties to real-life events but telling a story all its own, THE CAKE is about a conservative woman named Della who is uncomfortable baking a cake for Jen's marriage to Macy. Della loves Jen like a daughter which makes the entire journey that much more tumultuous but ultimately sweet. THE CAKE is timely and relevant. The writing is sharp, with bursts of dark comedy and moments of thoughtful drama. The essential themes of acceptance and love, particularly in the LGBTQIA+ community are center stage here and leave audiences with much to ponder.

This is first and foremost a review, but it is also a reflection. This play causes people to think and to question, and I will share a little slice of that with you here. It is fitting that Invisible Theatre is serving up a "cake and chat" after every show for patrons to come and discuss the show and enjoy a slice of cake. Director Betsy Kruse Craig has concocted a theatrical confection of the richest quality. There are so many beautiful moments in this play that sit with you, that move you.

Different things will resonate with different people. The plot point about social media being used in a manner that can hurt others made an impression on me. It was also fascinating to me that Della, while conservative, does not fit a specific stereotype. She is layered, nuanced, and very kind. Della was my favorite character in the show. She wants to be open-minded, to love unconditionally. She just doesn't know how. THE CAKE does an excellent job of deconstructing beliefs and the reasons people subscribe to them. At one point Della is called a "bigot" because of her beliefs; however, her personality and heart do not necessarily add up to this label.

Gretchen Wirges is one of my favorite actors in Tucson. And this is my favorite role she has played. She reminded me of people in my family who are kind and are trying their best despite the fact that I might disagree with their beliefs. I think the way Gretchen sells this very real and very human character is what people will carry away with them. Her dialect is also impeccable and she makes Della feel like an actual living and breathing person who exists. That's impressive.

I first saw Hannah Turner in BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA, also at IT. Her performance was incredible. She is even better here. Hannah's character Jen, who sits at the exact opposite end of the spectrum as Della, is both charming and heartbreaking. Hannah makes you want to root for her character. Lucas Gonzales as Tim and Mayani Watson as Macy are both more harsh, which provides an excellent contrast. Their great work onstage captures the character development of Tim and Macy. The action was framed perfectly by a delightful inventive set designed by James Blair and Betsy Kruse Craig. I loved seeing the house scenes appear and fold out from the bakery like a pop-up book.

THE CAKE is a unique story that needs to be seen, especially now. I don't have to tell you we live in very divisive times. THE CAKE helps bridge that gap and provides opportunities for thoughtful post-show discussion, which is one of my favorite things about theatre. I highly recommend you go see this one. And be sure to grab a slice of cake! Tickets: invisibletheatre.com. Photo: Tim Fuller. Note: This play contains adult themes, language, and content.

