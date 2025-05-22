Review: MAMMA MIA at Broadway In Tucson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MAMMA MIA at Broadway in Tucson is an energetic crowdpleaser! I spent my childhood listening to the music of ABBA and watching various iterations of MAMMA MIA. The bar was very high for me on this one. I am pleased to say that Broadway in Tucson delivers a stunning and captivating performance with excellent visuals and vocals combined. This touring production, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, is filled with infectious charm and wonder. Lloyd evenly spaces scenes and musical numbers and excels at showcasing a large cast. Blocking was well-structured and believable. This cast gave some truly incredible performances.

The premise of MAMMA MIA is simple. Sophie, our lead, invites three men to her wedding, each of them with a past tie to her mother and each of them potentially her father. Chaos and heartwarming hilarity ensue. Amy Weaver is charming as Sophie and has excellent chemistry with Christine Sherrill, who plays her mother Donna. At times Weaver is a little soft in her projection, but overall she is a joy to watch and listen to. Sherrill is outstanding as Donna. Her movements are deliberate and her character work is fully fleshed out. She looks like she could actually be Weaver's mother. Sherrill's vocals are polished and powerful. I had several "goosebump moments" throughout the show. Sherrill's voice is reason enough to see MAMMA MIA.

Harry, Bill, and Sam are Sophie's potential fathers. They are played respectively by Rob Marnell, Jim Newman, and Victor Wallace. This trio is an absolute treat. Sam, who is the one truly pining for Donna and has the largest amount of stage time, is brilliantly brought to life by Victor Wallace. Vocally Wallace is firing on all cylinders and I could listen to his voice for hours on end. I also enjoyed the honesty in his performance. Wallace played Sam quietly, with minimal movement and sincere reactions that truly won over the hearts of the audience. "Our Last Summer", beautifully sung by Rob Marnell, was a strong entry in the jukebox song selection. And Jim Newman played a rugged and charming Bill, who was always a great deal of fun to watch.

Speaking of trios, Donna is joined by Tanya and Rosie, two friends from the glory days of traveling and performing. Jaylynn Steele (Tanya) and Carly Sakolove (Rosie) quite literally steal the show. I don't know how much was actually improvised here, but both performers were clearly having a blast, and the audience was having fun right along with them. There's a great deal of physical comedy and choreography for both Steele and Sakolove, and they delivered on every front. Tanya and Rosie were my favorite part of the show. "Dancing Queen", which prominently features both characters, is a standout. "Take a Chance on Me" in Act II was my favorite part of the show, and this is largely due to Sakolove's hilarious performance.

The band played at a high volume, but I was able to hear the performers just fine. Matthew Croft did an excellent job conducting and on keys. Lighting and sound transported the audience into the world of the Greek island. Howard Harrison has constructed a truly breathtaking lighting design that is equal parts complex and whimsical. There are many cues in this show synced to lightning-fast tempi, particularly in the finales of both Acts, and these cues are a sight to behold. I particularly enjoyed the final "concert" after the curtain call of Act II. The cast was clearly "having the time of their life" performing these iconic musical numbers. MAMMA MIA is absolutely worth seeing at Centennial Hall. I highly recommend going with a friend or family member to heighten the experience. This show is meant to be experienced in a group. Tickets are available for MAMMA MIA at broadwayintucson.com. Photo: Joan Marcus

