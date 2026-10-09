ANNIE to Open at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona

NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hale Centre Theatre Arizona will present Annie, the beloved Tony Award-winning musical, opening October 9, 2026, at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (50 West Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233). The Broadway classic follows the optimistic young orphan Annie as she embarks on a journey from the streets of New York City to the home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

With a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, Annie is based on the popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie. Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, the musical follows Annie as she refuses to give up hope while dreaming of finding the family she has always wanted. Along the way, she encounters the kindhearted Daddy Warbucks, his devoted secretary Grace Farrell, her lovable dog Sandy, and the delightfully devious Miss Hannigan. Featuring beloved songs including “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” and “Maybe,” Annie is a joyful and inspiring story about family, friendship, and the power of hope.

With direction and choreography by Cambrian James and music direction by Tyler Thompson, this beloved musical comes to life on Hale Centre Theatre Arizona’s theatre-in-the-round stage. Imaginative staging, energetic musical numbers, and a talented cast bring the heart and spirit of Annie to audiences of all ages.

Tyler Thompson, music director of Annie, said, "There’s something so special about the music of Annie. It feels nostalgic and timeless all at once. These are melodies so many of us have grown up hearing and singing. Of course, everyone loves songs like ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘Maybe,’ but I’m also excited for audiences to hear some of the wonderful harmonies and musical moments that they may not remember as well. From the orphans to the ensemble members, there’s so much fun and heart throughout this score. I think audiences will leave with these songs happily stuck in their heads all over again!"

Hale Centre Theatre Arizona's production stars Ryann Monn as the spunky, and brave Annie, Adam Guinn as Oliver Warbucks, and Kathleen Richards as Miss Hannigan. Joining them are Amanda Valenzuela as Grace Farrell, Austin Delp as Rooster, Gracie Gamble as Lily St. Regis, and Moondrop "Mooney" McCloskey as the loveable dog, Sandy. Together, with a talented ensemble, the cast brings to life the unforgettable characters, humor, heart, and uplifting spirit that have made Annie a beloved musical for generations.

The creative team includes scenic design by McKenna Carpenter, costume design by Brielle Hawkes, lighting design by Boyd Cluff, and sound design by Adam Chagnon.

Hale's Production of Annie will be playing from October 9 to November 21, 2026. Tickets for Annie are available now at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com. Group sales information can be found by calling the Box Office at (480) 497-1181.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Phoenix Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming