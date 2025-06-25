Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at Broadway In Tucson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an incredible true story with toe-tapping music and a big heart. Neil Diamond had a hand in producing this musical and his fingerprints are all over it. The tagline from Broadway in Tucson reads: "The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon." This is the perfect way to sum up the premise of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at Broadway in Tucson. As a massive Neil Diamond fan myself, I was expecting a concert. What I got instead was something much more substantial. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a profound character study that shines a spotlight on the music industry and the challenges of navigating it.

The beginning of the show sets the stage quite effectively. The audience is treated to a bombastic overture followed by a rising curtain. The scene then becomes very quiet as we find ourselves inside a counselor's office. Neil of today (played to perfection by Robert Westenberg) is speaking with his Doctor (a delightful Lisa Reneé Pitts). The contrast of dramatic overture to intimate office is amusing. This show is at times very funny and has some excellent dry humor.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, like JERSEY BOYS and BEAUTIFUL, is a jukebox musical. It is jam-packed with hits and features an enormous cast and band. This production features incredible live musicians. The band includes keyboards (led with gusto by James Olmstead), guitar, bass, drums, trumpet, flugel, reeds, trombone, violin, and viola. The entire band sounds amazing and their sound is massive. They are perched on a two story platform and at times are revealed to the audience in spectacular fashion. Occasionally the band was louder than the singers but it didn't detract at all from the enjoyment factor. This is by far one of the best bands I have seen at a live performance in Tucson.

Joe Caskey leads an outstanding cast as the title role. Caskey's singing is rich and tender, with a gorgeous low range and electric stage presence. Every time Caskey performed a song the audience sat up with rapt attention. This interpretation of Neil Diamond is three-dimensional and full of life. "Sweet Caroline", the crowdpleasing Act I finale, was by far one of my favorite moments from the show. It was beautiful to see pathos melt to joy as Neil Diamond discovered his sound and catapulted himself to stardom. The ensemble perfectly complements Neil Diamond vocally and choreographically onstage. They are a joy to watch.

Neil Diamond's journey to become a "King" was not a smooth one. Throughout Neil's story he remarried a couple times. I especially enjoyed Hannah Jewel Kohn's portrayal of Neil Diamond's second wife, Marcia Murphey. Her vocals were spellbinding and full of personality. Murphey, who was instrumental in Neil Diamond's climb to fame, plays a pivotal role here. It was fascinating to watch the story unfold and see what made Neil Diamond so famous. Little moments like his revamping of "Kentucky Woman" to transform it into a more upbeat piece illustrated Neil Diamond's command of musical phrasing.

For anyone who has worked in the music industry or who appreciates the industry, it is common knowledge that the business can be rough. Director Michael Mayer brings this struggle to the forefront, capturing real emotional weight. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is so much more than a concert. Steven Hoggett's choreography beautifully blends with the musical numbers, and dynamic lighting by Kevin Adams makes these moments pop. If you are a Neil Diamond fan or even a casual music enthusiast, you will enjoy this show. Tickets are available at broadwayintucson.com and shows run through June 29. Photo: Julieta Cervantes

