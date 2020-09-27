Phoenix Theatre Company Builds Outdoor Stage With Shows Set to Premiere in November

Performances at the outdoor venue will begin Tuesday, November 10, with Happy Birthday Dionne.

The Phoenix Theatre Company has built an outdoor stage with shows set to premiere beginning in November.

All performances in the 2020/2021 Outdoor Season are held next door to the theatre in the courtyard gardens at Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85004.

Seats are in pairs in the grassy church courtyard, distanced by six feet on all sides. They are sturdy, oversized adirondack lawn chairs, and each has a cup holder. You are welcome to bring your own seat cushions.

The new performance space will accommodate approximately 250 attendees, AZ Big Media reports.

The 32-foot by 24-foot stage has been custom designed and engineered by outdoor event specialists. A wall of screens will be installed at the back of the stage.

Performances at the outdoor venue will begin Tuesday, November 10, with Happy Birthday Dionne, a tribute to Dionne Warwick featuring the celebrated local trio We3. Outdoor programming will run through May 2021. The theatre is tentatively scheduling the return of live shows for June 2021 and will start with The Rocky Horror Show and Something Rotten!.

The Phoenix Theatre Company will announce its full lineup of outdoor and virtual programming in early October.

Learn more at www.phoenixtheatre.com/alerts.

