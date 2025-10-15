Phoenix Chorale Will Perform DRAW ON, SWEET NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Phoenix Chorale will launch its 2025-2026 concert season with DRAW ON, SWEET NIGHT, an intimate program that embodies the ensemble’s luminous sound and emotional depth.

The concert will be presented on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Downtown Phoenix, and Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley. Both performances begin at 3:00 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available at phoenixchorale.org.

This charming program honors milestone anniversaries of choral legends, celebrating the enduring beauty of their music. From the 80th birthday of John Rutter to the 500th anniversary of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the 150th of Maurice Ravel, and the 190th of Camille Saint-Saëns, the program spans centuries of artistic brilliance. Highlights include Rutter’s beloved Birthday Madrigals, Renaissance gems, and elegant French chanson, all culminating in a tribute to the art of musical storytelling.

“Our season begins with a selection of works which look to past ages of poetry and verse and the romance conjured by their treatment of dusk, twilight, nighttime, and the various emotions which follow, says Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas. "This, of course, meant that we also had to include Shakespeare, and love songs!"

On November 8, following the opening concert at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral the Phoenix Chorale will host a special post-concert reception, for audiences to mix and mingle with the singers and celebrate the beginning of the new season.