Phoenix Chorale 2025–2026 Season to Include New Collaborations and A Return to Scottsdale Center

Phoenix Chorale has unveiled its 2025–2026 season, featuring four major concert programs, a new studio album of American music, and the return of the Phoenix Chorale Gala. The GRAMMY Award-winning professional vocal ensemble will highlight international composers, sacred traditions, and cross-cultural collaboration across a year of musically rich and emotionally resonant programming.

Season subscriptions for two, three, and four concerts are now available starting at $89 at phoenixchorale.org.

2025–2026 Concert Season

DRAW ON, SWEET NIGHT

November 8 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral & November 9 at Camelback Bible Church

This season opener celebrates milestone anniversaries for Rutter, Palestrina, Ravel, and Saint-Saëns with a charming a cappella program featuring Rutter’s Birthday Madrigals, Renaissance masterworks, and French chanson. The program explores the power of musical storytelling through centuries of choral excellence.

A CHORALE CHRISTMAS

December 19–22 in Phoenix, Paradise Valley, and Mesa

Beloved educator and conductor Dr. Edith Copley will lead this year’s holiday program, filled with seasonal favorites, audience sing-alongs, and new choral discoveries. Performances take place at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Camelback Bible Church, Brophy Chapel, and First United Methodist Church in Mesa. Copley is the 2025 recipient of the Arizona Choral Educators Lifetime Achievement Award and currently serves as National President of the American Choral Directors Association.

TRANSCENDENCE

January 24–25 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Phoenix Chorale returns to Scottsdale for a powerful choral-orchestral performance featuring works by Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Ola Gjeilo, Rebecca Dale, Arvo Pärt, and Rachmaninoff. Exploring vast emotional and sonic terrain, Transcendence offers a cinematic and deeply reflective musical experience.

CHANT AND POLYPHONY

March 21–22 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

Phoenix Chorale partners with guest ensemble Floriani for a contemplative a cappella program blending Gregorian chant with intricate polyphony. This collaboration between two celebrated vocal groups invites audiences into the meditative beauty of sacred choral tradition.

Additional Season Highlights

Phoenix Chorale will return to the studio in September 2025 to record a new album of American music in celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary, with release details to be announced.

The Phoenix Chorale Gala will take place on March 14, 2026, offering an evening of song and community. Theme and venue details are forthcoming.