Performers Across The Decades Hit The Stage For Valley Youth Theatre Fundraiser, August 21

More than 100 performers from Arizona and nationwide will hit the stage for Valley Youth Theatre's (VYT) VYTal Affair-athon, an eight-hour, Jerry Lewis-style virtual event to be streamed live from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 on vyt.com and on Facebook.

The event will include beloved youth performers from across the Valley along with VYT alumni nationwide and well-known stars of stage and screen - like Broadway's Nick Cartell, who recently completed a two-and-a-half-year run as Jean Valjean in the National Tour of "LES MISERABLES."

The virtual fundraiser replaces the 27th annual VYTal Affair. It's second year the COVID-19 crisis prompted VYT to take the event online, but there are benefits to the virtual platform.

"This event is an opportunity to showcase the incredible talent of our performers to people around the world," said Bobb Cooper, VYT's longtime artistic director. "The cast for this fundraiser includes gifted local performers as young as 9 years old, seasoned professionals who were in our shows 30 years ago and everyone in between. It's going to be a day of amazing performances."

A highlight of the fundraiser is the 21-year reunion of the cast of VYT's "West Side Story," which was staged at the Herberger Theater in 2000. Five alumni performers from the original production - Nick Cartell, Katie "Rex" Casey, Chris Ciccarelli, Sharie "Combs" Nievar and Ian Sidden - will come together for a virtual performance of the powerful "Tonight Quintet."

The goal is to raise $250,000 to ensure the nonprofit theatre can continue offering its signature fee-free programming and low-cost ticket pricing.

VYT also will pay tribute to Capital Group and Bill Lavidge, winners of this year's Corporate and Individual VYTALITY Awards (Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership Impacting Today's Youth).

"It's impossible to express our gratitude for the support we've received over the last 18 months," said Cooper. It has touched our hearts and reaffirmed our commitment to inspire young people to be their very best- on stage and, more importantly, in life."

VYT has enjoyed a swell of support from individuals and organizations across the state. For the second year, VYT parents Chris and Candace Weir, owners of a full-service marketing company, Two:Second Media, managed the filming and production of VYTal Affair-athon at no cost. The fundraiser's planning committee and VYT's board of directors have been hard at work for months to put together a world-class event. And VYTKids from across the decades jumped at the chance to join the cast and help raise money for the theater.

Added Cooper, "All of these wonderful people have stood by us during the hardest season in VYT's history. They tell us that because VYT made a positive impact on their children and families, they now want to support us in ways we never dreamed of. It's such an incredible silver lining."

Most of the performances for VYTal Affair-athon were pre-recorded in July. In addition to vocal numbers, the event will include live Zoom interviews with alumni, multi-track performances and a few surprise guests.

Each hour of the telethon will be hosted by a local celebrity, including Yetta Gibson, Gina Salazar Hook, John Hook, Brad Perry and Carey Peña. The fundraiser also will include a silent auction featuring travel, entertainment, skin care, spa, hotel, food and beverage and dozens of other packages.

Sponsors committed to date include Capital Group and Sanderson Lincoln at the "Choreographer" level; Freeport-McMoRan, Valley Toyota Dealers, Cullum Homes, Edward Jones, Gammage and Burnham, Hope and Jay Ozer, KPMG and Tito's Handmade Vodka/Fifth Generation at the "Cast" level; and Sherman and Howard, Nearhood Law, BOK Financial and Snell & Wilmer at the "Crew" level.

"This fundraiser will jump-start the next phase of Valley Youth Theatre," said Cooper.

Indeed, the theater just announced its return to live performances. VYT will stage "Spookley the Square Pumpkin, The Musical" from Oct. 1-31. Rounding out the season are the 25th annual production of "A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail," "Sleeping Beauty," "Junie B. Jones, The Musical" and "High School Musical."

High-profile performers who got their start at VYT include Emma Stone, Jordin Sparks, Kimiko Glenn, Chelsea Kane, Max Crumm, Charity Angel Dawson, Matt Dallas, Columbus Short, Nick Cartell and Sam Primack.

For information about sponsorships, donations or providing an in-kind gift to the telethon, visit www.vyt.com.