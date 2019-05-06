Now Playing At And Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

Now Playing at/Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater! See the lineup below!



May 8-26

"THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF": There's a lot of audience participation

and musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one

very mean, very hungry troll!



May 29-June 16

"RUMPELSTILTSKIN": A funny version of the classic story about the

strange little fellow with the hard-to-guess name and the miller's

daughter who must spin straw into gold.



SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm,

Sundays at 2pm.



PRICES: $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs), $12 for adults (ages 13+).



The Great AZ Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.

Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions and additional

information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org







