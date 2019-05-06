Now Playing At And Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

May. 6, 2019  

Now Playing at/Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater! See the lineup below!


May 8-26
"THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF": There's a lot of audience participation
and musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one
very mean, very hungry troll!

May 29-June 16
"RUMPELSTILTSKIN": A funny version of the classic story about the
strange little fellow with the hard-to-guess name and the miller's
daughter who must spin straw into gold.

SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm,
Sundays at 2pm.

PRICES: $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs), $12 for adults (ages 13+).

The Great AZ Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix.
Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions and additional
information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org



