NEWSIES to Kick Off AZ Broadway Theatre 21st Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney's Newsies: the Musical, the high-energy Broadway hit inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, is coming to Arizona Broadway Theatre's mainstage this fall. Opening October 3 and running through November 1, 2025, Newsies is an inspiring tale of resilience, friendship, and standing up for what is right.

Based on the 1992 Disney film, Newsies tells the story of Jack Kelly and his ragtag band of "newsies" in New York City who dream of a better life. When publishing giants like Joseph Pulitzer raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newspaper carriers citywide to strike for fair working conditions. With help from ambitious reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the unstoppable power of "the little man."

"Newsies is a show bursting with energy, heart and grit, and the perfect start to our 21st season," said Kurtis Overby, Artistic Director at Arizona Broadway Theatre. "Set in the late 1800s, this story still resonates today with messages about fighting for what's right, finding your voice and lifting each other up."

Newsies is written by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots) and includes songs by Tony Award-winner Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman, like “Seize the Day,” “Santa Fe” and “King of New York.”

"Audiences will be swept away by the explosive choreography and unforgettable music in this production," added Overby. "Whether you're a lifelong fan of this show or discovering it for the first time, Newsies is a theatrical experience that reminds us of the extraordinary things that happen when we dare to stand together and speak out."

The Arizona Broadway Theatre production of Newsies features a dynamic cast of national and local actors, singers, and dancers, accompanied by a live orchestra and dazzling costumes and sets designed to transport audiences to turn-of-the-century New York City.

Matthew Richards, Jr. portrays Jack Kelly, the charismatic leader of the Manhattan newsies. Trevor Lavine, Dan Follett, Christopher Arellano, Danny Feldman, Coldin Grundmeyer, Brody Wurr, Christopher Mitchell, Dash Deusterman, Charles Pelletier and Alex Polzun play his fellow newsies.

Elyssa Blonder portrays ambitious young reporter Katherine Plumber, with a cast that also features Matthew Camardo as Crutchie, Dru Loman as Davey, Greyson McClurg and AJ Riddle sharing the role of Les, James Rio as Joseph Pulitzer and Charis Vaughn as Medda Larkin. The ensemble cast includes Abby Scalici, Hannah McGrath, Tony Blosser, Ryan Lynch, Tim Shawver and Brandon Kallan.

Unlike any other theatre in the Valley, Arizona Broadway Theatre provides an all-encompassing experience combining world-class dining and entertainment. For each show, an award-winning chef and culinary team create a custom food and beverage menu to complement the production.