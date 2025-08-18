Mafalda Minnozzi Brings Riofonic Tour To The Nash This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed Italian chanteuse Mafalda Minnozzi will bring her latest project, RIOFONIC, to The Nash on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. This Phoenix stop is part of her global tour celebrating the album’s release. Tickets are on sale now at thenash.org.

A bold and imaginative project, RIOFONIC captures the energy of Minnozzi’s 25-year musical journey between Italy, Brazil, and the United States. Recorded in Rio de Janeiro, the album fuses the sophistication of jazz with the soul of Brazilian music—samba, bossa nova, and MPB—reimagined with contemporary arrangements and her signature improvisational flair.

Her Phoenix performance will give audiences an intimate chance to experience the album’s spirit live. The evening will feature a setlist weaving RIOFONIC’s fresh material with beloved jazz standards and Brazilian classics, sung in Italian, Portuguese, English, and French, accompanied by Minnozzi’s personal stories from her decades-long career.

About Mafalda Minnozzi

Internationally acclaimed Italian vocalist Mafalda Minnozzi has built a career spanning three continents, weaving Italian lyricism, Brazilian rhythm, and American jazz into a singular sound. After launching her career in Italy, she found both inspiration and success during two decades in Brazil, collaborating with icons such as Milton Nascimento, Leny Andrade, Roberto Menescal, and Guinga. Minnozzi later expanded her reach to the U.S., performing at premier venues including Birdland, Mezzrow, and The Django. Her ongoing partnership with guitarist and arranger Paul Ricci has produced a celebrated series of albums, culminating in RIOFONIC, recorded in Rio de Janeiro with some of Brazil’s most acclaimed musicians. Known for her improvisational daring, multilingual repertoire, and genre-blending artistry, Minnozzi continues to captivate audiences worldwide as both a cultural ambassador and fearless musical storyteller.