MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON To Close Arizona Theatre Company Season

Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) brings the season to a close with Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B. This fresh and fast-paced comedy is written by America's most produced playwright, Kate Hamill, who is widely known for her adaptations of Emma, Pride & Prejudice and Little Women.

This adaptation brings the beloved detective duo into the modern era with entirely new gadgets and technology at their disposal. The iconic logic and wit of Sherlock Holmes remains unrivaled until a long-awaited foe comes along and disrupts the London peace. With a new evil mastermind in town, the duo endeavor to keep law and order while struggling to cope with the mundane problems of their own lives. Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B honors the original work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle while reimagining how the team would face the world today- with irony, precision and passion.

Tony and Drama Desk-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge returns to ATC to direct. "I'm excited to delve into Kate Hamill's contemporary, topsy-turvy play about my favorite detective with this gang of wildly talented actors. The language and rhythms and physicality combine to create a rapid-fire escape from our daily woes. The game is most definitely afoot!"

The production stars Kelen Coleman (The Newsroom, The Office, Big Little Lies) as Sherlock, one-half of the legendary duo, leading an astonishing ensemble in a ride full of intrigue, absurdity, and heart. ATC's 24/25 Resident Artist Aaron Cammack plays all the men in a hilarious coup de teatre of quick changes.

"Kate Hamill's work is exactly the kind of bold, inventive storytelling we love at Arizona Theatre Company," said Matt August, ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director. "In the same vein as The 39 Steps, Peter and the Starcatcher and Mystery of Irma Vep, Hamill flips the Sherlock Holmes legend on its head with a hilarious, high-energy feminine twist. With Tony nominated Marcia Milgrom Dodge at the helm (whose work was splendid with last year's Master Class) and with the incredible cast and creative team behind it, audiences can expect a whip-smart, razor-sharp, and wildly fun night at the theatre. It's exactly what ATC is all about!"

ATC's Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B will run May 23, 2025, through June 7, 2025, in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art (330 S. Scott Ave.) and June 14, 2025, through June 29, 2025, in Tempe/Greater Phoenix Metro area at the Tempe Center for the Arts (700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.). Tickets are on sale now; prices begin at $33. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT.

Modern-day adventure awaits with the most iconic detective duo of all time reimagined as a BFF comedy in Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B. Set in present-day London, troubled American divorcee Dr. Joan Watson rents a room in the apartment of the carefree and eccentric Sherlock Holmes. The duo soon find themselves entangled in a series of mysteries, all concocted by a cunning supervillain who remains one step ahead of them. This twist on Doyle's cherished Sherlock Holmes characters delivers non-stop laughter inside a rollicking murder mystery that promises fun for everyone.

