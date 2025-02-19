JERSEY BOYS to be Presented at The Phoenix Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phoenix Theatre Company will present the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, running from February 19 through May 4, 2025.

"It's wall to wall entertainment," said Larry Raben, director of the production.

"This show is a phenomenal theatrical experience that tells the hilarious and heartfelt true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and it includes all of their biggest hits."

Get ready to be transported back to the gritty streets of 1960s New Jersey, where the unmistakable sound of doo-wop filled the air, and talent and determination were the only tickets out.

Featuring timeless hits like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Walk Like a Man," audiences are invited to discover the rags-to-riches story behind the music and enjoy one of the best jukebox musicals of our lifetime.

The cast for Jersey Boys at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Noah Archibald*, Daxton Bloomquist*, Lucas Coatney-Murietta*, Noah Cornwell*, Lynzee Foreman, Ellie Barrett Harvey*, Brett Hennessey*, Teddy Ladley*, Zachary Perrin*, Justin Wolfe Smith*, Matt Villar*, Molly Virtue, and D. Scott Withers*. The swing/understudy cast includes Jena Allen, Raúl Calderón, Jacob Currie, Matthew Joseph Hoffman, and Tommy Krob.

Jersey Boys is infused with raw energy and a never-say-die spirit propels Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from neighborhood harmonizers to international superstars.

Tickets start at $59 and are on sale now. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers

The Phoenix Theatre Company, Arizona's largest producing regional theatre, is proud to continue its tradition of bringing world-class productions to the Valley. Jersey Boys promises to be a must-see event, celebrating the power of music and the resilience of four young men chasing their dreams.

Comments