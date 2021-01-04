Herberger Theater to Present Three Outdoor Concerts in January

The Herberger Theater Center has announced its new Art of Celebration Concert Series featuring three concerts on The Pavilion, its new outdoor stage. Throughout the month of January, the Herberger Theater will present The Stakes, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, and Los Esplifs.

"The concert series is one of the exciting ways we are continuing to offer diverse arts experiences to our community in this trying time," said Mark Mettes, President and CEO of the Herberger Theater. "By hosting this wide range of music genres at The Pavilion, we hope to invite new guests to the space and welcome current guests to return."

The concert series kicks off on January 14 with The Stakes. Billed by the Phoenix New Times as "the premier live hip-hop band in town," The Stakes have become an institution in Arizona's local music scene. The band reflects the diverse colors and experiences of the young and the revolutionary, with a realism and authenticity that brings together their unique brand of hip-hop. Opening for The Stakes is Sassy and the Sneak Attack.

On January 22, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra takes the stage. Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra (PAO) proudly carries the musical and social torch that was first lit by the powerful duo of Fela Kuti and Tony Allen, original inventors of the Afrobeat sound. Led by funky heiress Camille Sledge, the 16-strong orchestra is comprised of the most ambitious and outrageous musicians in Phoenix today - making it the hottest super-group on the hot city scene!

Closing out the series on January 29 is Los Esplifs. Influenced by Cumbia, Fania, Fashion and Psychedelia, Los Esplifs blends nostalgic rhythms with progressive youth culture. Opening for Los Esplifs is Salvador Duran, a Tucson favorite, known for using his art and music to create connections with audiences.

The concert series scheduled on The Pavilion is part of The Art of Celebration series, which focuses on celebrating community and creativity in the space. From festivals and concerts to fully staged productions and performances, The Art of Celebration unites artists and audiences through diverse experiences that ignite emotion, stimulate conversation and inspire connections - all while following safe and healthy protocols related to physical distancing, face coverings and cleanliness. The Herberger Theater will also present Lunch Time Theater and a series of free Performance Pop-Ups by local performers and organizations.

The continued health and well-being of guests, artists, volunteers, and staff is of the upmost priority. Cleaning procedures will be in line with CDC guidelines for gatherings, as well as state and local ordinances. All surfaces will be completely sanitized between performances and high contact surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Face coverings will be required at all times within the venue for guests, volunteers, and staff. At the outdoor performances, guests will be seated six feet apart from other patrons, as well as space to socially distance throughout the venue. Signage will be posted throughout the outdoor space to remind guests to socially distance and follow safety procedures. More information about enhanced safety procedures can be found at HerbergerTheater.org/Covid-19-Protocols/.

To purchase tickets, visit HerbergerTheater.org/the-art-of-celebration-concert-series/

To find more information on The Pavilion, visit HerbergerTheater.org/The-Pavilion/