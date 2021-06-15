HAMILTON to Return to ASU Gammage in September

Producer Jeffrey Seller and ASU Gammage announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. at asugammage.com. Performances are set for a five-week run from September 8, 2021 - October 10, 2021.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $149 with a select number of premium seats from $299 available for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. The ASU Gammage Box Office is closed for in-person sales. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 online at asugammage.com or M-TH 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 480-965-3434.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the ASU Gammage engagement should be made through asugammage.com."

HAMILTON is launching a national tour in Tempe kicking off the return to Broadway at ASU Gammage.

"The pent up emotion and excitement for the return to live theater is off the charts and there's no better way to welcome Broadway back to Arizona than with the opening of HAMILTON," says Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Executive Director of ASU Gammage. "We know our community is aching to see it live and the demand is so great we've expanded the tour's run to five weeks."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

ASU GAMMAGE For more than 50 years, ASU Gammage has been a top cultural destination in the Valley. The Frank Lloyd Wright designed performing arts center located on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University is one of the largest university-based presenters of performing arts in the world and top touring market for Broadway. Home to the Desert Financial Broadway Across America - Arizona and Beyond series, the mission of Connecting Communities goes beyond the stage and programs and impacts the community through shared experiences in the arts. asugammage.com

Photo credit: Joan Marcus