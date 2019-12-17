Geri Wright Has Been Named Arizona Theatre Company's New Managing Director Designee

After coming to Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) during a tumultuous financial time and growing the organization to the solid footing it is on today, Managing Director Billy Russo announced he will not renew his contract at the end of the fiscal year.

Geri Wright has been named ATC's new Managing Director Designee starting January 6. She will transition to Managing Director on July 1. Previously she had been Senior Director of Development for ATC before joining ACT One Arizona in 2015 as Executive Director and then President and CEO.

"As Arizona Theatre Company moves to the next stage of our growth and reach, Geri brings tremendous leadership and business experience," said Susan Segal, chair of the ATC Board of Trustees. "Billy Russo has been instrumental in preparing ATC to move to the next phase both foundationally and financially. His significant experience and leadership in the industry was critical in guiding us through a very difficult time and has been a great benefit to the now-stabilized organization during the last four years. We are grateful and wish him continued success."

Wright's experience also includes serving as Chief Development Officer for the American Red Cross Grand Canyon Chapter and Director of Development at the Heard Museum.

"When you're on the inside, it's incredible to see what Billy has done, from a time when we're in every paper for nearly closing to now when we are on the verge of being a national leader," said Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "That, and Billy led two Artistic Director searches and transitions in three years, which is unheard of. Also, with a six-month overlap between Billy and Geri, this will be one of the healthiest and smoothest transitions that any regional theatre has seen."

"I'm honored to be a part of Arizona Theatre Company at such a monumental time," Wright said. "The continued growth of our state theatre is so important artistically and economically to a vibrant Arizona."

Russo said that "my time at Arizona Theatre Company has been a mixture of challenges, thrills and triumphs, sometimes all in one day. I am grateful for the opportunity and extremely proud of our accomplishments. The fierce commitment of the Board of Trustees, staff and, most importantly, the audience and patrons whose belief in the power of theatre to foster joy and friendship gave us the confidence to be bold. I have felt much joy, and even more friendship from the extended ATC family. Because of that, Richard and I feel like true Arizonans. And, we expect to keep it that way."

