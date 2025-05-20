GUYS AND DOLLS, SHE LOVES ME And More Set for Hale Centre Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hale Centre Theatre - Arizona has announced its new season of plays. The season features Broadway musicals and comedies. Producer David Dietlein notes, "Our goal is to ensure that each visit is engaging and memorable, and I believe this season will deliver on that." The upcoming season begins in August. Expect these shows to start soon:

Anastasia

Be transported from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the excitement of 1920s Paris, as a brave young woman sets out to discover her mysterious past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a con man & lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love & family. Anastasia will run from August 22nd through October 4th, 2025.

Singin' in the Rain

MGM's mega-hit, Singin' in the Rain is widely considered the finest movie musical ever! And it is! You'll laugh and sing along with all the hits such as “Singin' in the Rain”, “Make ‘em Laugh”, and “Moses Supposes”. Incredible singing, tap-dancing, and powerhouse performances will entertain you like never before. Singin' in the Rain will be playing from October 10th through November 22nd, 2025.

A Christmas Carol - A Hale Holiday Classic!

This spectacular, heart-warming version of Dickens' classic tale of redemption is magically brought to life on the Hale Stage. This production is rich with traditional carols, stunning costumes, and memorable characters that are guaranteed to enrich the holiday season for you and your family. Now celebrating its 23rd year in Gilbert! A Christmas Carol begins on November 28th and concludes on December 24th, 2025.

Beau Jest

Simply one of the funniest comedies ever written! Lovely Jewish parents have asked their charming Jewish daughter to bring home the beau she has been dating for months. But wait —he's not Jewish! So she hires an actor to play her kosher Jewish boyfriend in order to please her folks. Problem solved? Absolutely not! A brilliant, witty, and hilarious comedy! Come catch this show, opening on December 31st, 2025, and playing through February 7th, 2026.

Always…Patsy Cline

Based on a true story about Patsy Cline's friendship with a fan who befriended the star in a 1961 Texas honky-tonk. Complete with down home country humor, true emotion, and even some audience participation, this show includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” & “Walking After Midnight.” 27 songs in all! You can catch this heartfelt musical on Mondays and Tuesdays between January 20th and April 7th, 2026.

Guys and Dolls

Set against the fast-moving high lights and low lives of New York City in the 1940's, this bigger-than-life Broadway musical returns triumphantly to the stage! With classic songs like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Take Back Your Mink,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat,” this memorable musical is a winner with every roll of the dice! Be sure to see Guys and Dolls, playing from February 12th to March 28th, 2026.

She Loves Me

This sweet, romantic musical, set in a charming 1930s Budapest parfumerie, tells the story of two feuding colleagues who are unaware they're secret pen pals. A classic show, with delightful songs and heartwarming moments, She Loves Me is a perfect blend of humor and love, and the inspiration for the film “You've Got Mail”, which featured Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. She Loves Me begins on April 2nd and concludes on May 9th, 2026.

The Wizard of Oz

Join Dorothy, Toto, and their friends Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion as they journey down the Yellow Brick Road to the magical Land of Oz! This cherished musical brings the classic story to life with all the iconic music you know and love from the legendary MGM film. A family-fun must-see at Hale Theatre!The Wizard of Oz will run May 15th through June 27th, 2026.

The Little Mermaid

Dive into a magical underwater adventure! This timeless musical tells the story of Ariel, a headstrong mermaid who longs to be human. In a fateful bargain, she trades her voice for a pair of legs and a chance at true love. Featuring songs like "Under the Sea," "Part of Your World," and "Kiss the Girl," this enchanting show is perfect for the whole family!. You can see The Little Mermaid from July 3rd through August 15th, 2026.

General admission and season tickets are available at the Hale Centre Theatre Box Office by calling 480-­497-­1181, or by visiting the Hale website at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com. A gem of a theater, Hale is located at 50 West Page Avenue in Old Town Gilbert, just across the street from the historic Gilbert Water Tower Plaza.

