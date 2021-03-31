Fox Tucson Theatre Brings Back Live Performances With Troubadour Thursdays

Fox Tucson Theatre in collaboration with the Downtown Tucson Partnership will present the return of live entertainment beginning with Troubadour Thursdays, The Downtown Patio Tour on April 1st. Each of the five Troubadour Thursdays (through April 29th) will showcase some of Tucson's best musical talent featuring everything from Gypsy Jazz and Desert Rock to Bluegrass, Americana Folk and Songs from the Southern Border.

Bonnie Schock, Executive Director of the Fox and Kathleen Eriksen, CEO of Downtown Tucson Partnership are thrilled to offer this opportunity and invite the community to re-discover the world-class dining and entertainment of Downtown Tucson in a safe and enjoyable way.

Each Thursday, the musical groups will begin their tour by gathering at the Fox and then proceed throughout Downtown with musical stops at 7 restaurant patios including Charro Steak & Del Rey, HUB, Batch, Ten55 Brewing, Senae Thai Bistro, La Chingada Cocina Mexicana and 47 Scott. The tour will take place from 5:30-8pm, with 15-20 minute music performances at each stop. Guests might consider reserving a spot at a different location each week so they can catch all five performing groups. Troubadour Thursdays - a great way to welcome spring and enjoy the good life once more

These events are FREE thanks to local support. Keep the music playing and text MusicReturns to 76278 or visit MusicReturns.givesmart.com.

Learn more about the lineup at https://foxtucson.com/.