Fountain Hills Theater Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Next Month

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop of Horrors, the charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy has been produced worldwide. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Rated PG for language and content.

Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Peter J. Hill and musically directed by Robin Peterson. The show stars Kendra Gaines, Alex Gonzalez, Tom Mangum, Taylor McGlone, Jeffrey Middleton, Phuong Mai Pham, Scott Ricafort, Nikki-Jane Sounakhene, Punawai Tietz,and Richard Wells.