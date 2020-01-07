Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Hit Musical A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the hit musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder!

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind....

The most celebrated musical of the 2013-14 Broadway season, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder received ten 2014 Tony Award nominations, eventually winning four awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Costume Design. In addition, it won the Best Musical prizes from the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle, and received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder opened at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre to overwhelming critical acclaim in November 2013 where The New York Times raved A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder "will lift the hearts of all those who've been pining for what sometimes seems a lost art form." The Hollywood Reporter enthused "'Gentleman's Guide' restores our faith in musical comedy!"

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is produced by Meghan Ramos and directed by Peter J. Hill. The show is musically directed by Erica Glenn and choreographed by Savannah Grottenthaler. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder stars Kathleen Berger, Maggie Berry, Hector Coris, Jonathon Debs, Erica Glenn, Irma Gloria, Nicholas Gunnel, Rita Liegl, Kimberly Mumford, Patrick Russo, Daniel Tanner and Valerie Tanner,

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder will play Jan 24 - Feb. 9, 2020. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You