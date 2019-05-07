Fountain Hills Theater Announces Summer Camps

Fountain Hills Youth Theater is proud to host four different performing arts camps this summer. In June, kids can attend a two week Audition Preparation camp or a two week performance camp featuring "Disney's Aristocats KIDS!" July camps include a three week "Shrek the Musical, Jr." performance camp and a one week Acting & Improv. camp. Camps are for students ages 7-14 and include instruction for beginning, intermediate and advanced performers.

There is an early bird discount for camps if registered and paid by May 18. Early bird discount is $25 off for half-day, $50 off for full day. All camps take place at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Additional camp details including dates, times and detailed descriptions can be found on the Fountain Hills Theater website: http:/www.fhtaz.org, or by calling 480-837-9661 x3. Office Hours are 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday.

CAMP SESSION I

Audition Methods (2 weeks) Mon-Fri June 3-14

$250 / $425 (early bird special $25 off half-day, $50 off full-day)

Half-day or Full-day option available:

9:00 am - 3:00 pm or 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Get ready for 2019-2020 auditions. Develop a monologue, song, television monologue, and resume. Learn to pick up choreography for a dance audition. Get a theatrical headshot taken. Test your audition skills through a mock audition for family and friends on the last day. Already taken the camp? Take it again! Actors should always be adding songs and monologues to their repertoire.

CAMP SESSION II

"Aristocats Kids!" (2 weeks) Mon-Fri June 17-28

$425 (early bird special $50 off)

Full-day option ONLY

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Perform in the musical, "Disney's Aristocats KIDS!" This no-cut production has great roles for all experience levels. We will partner with Fearless Kitty Rescue and host a pet adoption after the final show! Have fun performing for the public on the final day of camp.

CAMP SESSION III

"Shrek Jr." (3 weeks) Mon-Fri July 8-26

$625 (early bird special $50 off)

Full-day option ONLY

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Perform in "Shrek Jr!" This no-cut production has great roles for all experience levels. Dance, sing and act in this musical based on the movie. Have fun performing for the public on the final day of camp.

Acting & Improvisation (1 week) Mon-Fri July 29-Aug 2

$150/$250(early bird $125/$200)

Half-day or Full-day option available:

9:00 am - 3:00 pm or 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

The ability to think fast and respond with poise is a skill needed in life. Improvisation is a FUN way to develop this skill. This camp focuses on acting, scene study, improve., monologues and public speaking.

SHREK THE MUSICAL JR is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MITShows.com.

DISNEY'S ARISTOCATS KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by ZMTI. www.MITShows.com.





