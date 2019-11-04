Diablo Ballet Kicks Off Holiday Season This Week

Mark the start of the holiday season with Diablo Ballet's perennial favorite, A Swingin' Holiday, and a freshly reimagined tale of another beloved celebrated Christmas classic, The Nutcracker Suite, from November 8 - 10 at the Del Valle Theatre in Walnut Creek.

Now in its 26th season, Diablo Ballet presents the much-anticipated return of A Swingin' Holiday, created in 2012 by Sean Kelly (currently the Associate Choreographer/Resident Director of the first national tour of "An American in Paris"). Featuring new dances added specifically for this season, the ballet is set to the exhilarating tunes of the '30s and '40s by legends Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Nat "King" Cole, Wynton Marsalis, and performed live by the 16-piece Diablo Ballet Swing Orchestra under the Musical Direction of Greg Sudmeier.

The holiday program also includes an imaginative twist to a timeless tale of The Nutcracker Suite by Julia Adam, former principal dancer with San Francisco Ballet and world-renowned choreographer. Audiences will be swept away by Clara's adventure as the story unfolds when the Diablo family and their daughter Clara reserve the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill for Christmas Eve -- combining a fresh, new local twist to the timeless holiday classic storyline. Capturing the magic and anticipation of the night before Christmas, see what happens in their wondrous journey that will delight every member of the family.

"I was very excited when I was asked by Diablo Ballet's Artistic Director, Lauren Jonas, to create a holiday ballet because I wanted to create an experience of a warm, intimate holiday evening and a ballet that will complement A Swingin' Holiday," said Julia Adam.

Following each performance, ticket holders are invited to stay for a dessert and coffee post-performance reception where they can meet and mingle with the dancers. Tickets are $15-50. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit lesherartscenter.org or diabloballet.org.



A Swingin' Holiday and More performs November 8-10 at the Del Valle Theatre, 1963 Tice Valley Boulevard in Walnut Creek.

Performances:

Friday, November 8 at 8 pm

Saturday, November 9 at 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, November 10 at 2 pm*

*Prior to the November 10th matinee, Diablo Ballet will present an exclusive Sugar Plum Party. This one-of-a-kind event starts with a family-friendly lunch complete with tea and sweets, arts and crafts, and an opportunity to dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets are packaged with the 2 pm matinee performance and are limited to 50 guests. Visit diabloballet.org for more information.

Season Subscriptions are available. Please visit www.diabloballet.org for information or to subscribe.





