Desert Stages Theatre Presents The One Night Only Concert GRL PWR

Desert Stages Theatre (DST) announces the female cover group concert, "GRL PWR" on Sunday, October 27 at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Featuring five women with fierce voices and exhilarating choreography by the multi-award-winning Lynzee 4man, this high-energy experience celebrates some of the most iconic female performers of all time. They perform top hits like, "Wanna Be," "I Will Survive," and "You Oughta Know." With performance credits from all over the world, these singers bring to life fresh arrangements of songs by award-winning and fan-favorite female artists. This group embodies all the songs that define girl power.

"GRL PWR" consists of five female lead vocalists, Sadie Evans, Ingrid Moore, Jana Morrison, Sarah Murphy and Emilee Nimetz. This show was written and created by Sadie Evans and Emilee Nimetz.

This performance will be one night only, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $25.

"GRL PWR" is presented by Brock Pro Entertainment.

To purchase tickets to the show visitDesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.For more information on Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre events, performances, productions, children's camps and more, visit DesertStages.org.





