Convergence Ballet Reveals 2025–2026 Season Under New Artistic Director Ian Parsons

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Convergence Ballet has announced its 2025–2026 season, the first under new Artistic Director Ian Parsons. The season balances classical tradition with fresh choreographic voices, underscoring Parsons’ vision for expanding the company’s artistic reach and community impact.

The season opens with The Nutcracker, returning to the Herberger Theater Center December 12–14, 2025. A student matinee on December 10 will be presented in partnership with Act One, continuing the company’s commitment to accessible arts experiences for young audiences across the Valley. Tickets are available now.

In the spring, Convergence Ballet will present its Spring Gala at the Dorrance Theater on April 26, 2026. The program will feature original works by Parsons, including The Field, Before It Spoke, set to Vaughan Williams’ Six Studies in English Folksong, and With a Little Help from the Static, which blends Beatles remixes with Baroque music in a theatrical exploration of memory and play. Additional repertory and guest artist appearances will be announced later this season.

Convergence will also continue its Maricopa County Library Storybook series in summer 2026, offering free family performances throughout the Valley.

Tickets and more information are available at convergenceballet.org or by calling 602-957-3364.