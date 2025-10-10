Chandler Cultural Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Chandler Cultural Foundation has announced the appointment of two new members to its managing Board: Eric Piepenbrink and Kim McCarthy. Both were appointed by Mayor Kevin Hartke and bring professional expertise and community leadership to support the Foundation’s mission of connecting culture to the community in Chandler.

Eric Piepenbrink is Vice President of Student Services at the University of Arizona Global Campus, where he has worked in higher education for two decades. Originally from Milwaukee, Piepenbrink’s lifelong interest in theater began in college and continues to inspire his commitment to expanding arts engagement in Chandler. He and his wife, Catherine—an Organizational Program Development Coordinator for the City of Chandler—have two daughters, Lily and Ella, both students at Basha High School.

Piepenbrink expressed enthusiasm about his new role, saying, “I love watching how music moves people, and I'm constantly amazed by the incredible talent there is in the world. I'm looking forward to working with the Board to bring that experience to more and more people.”

Kimberly McCarthy is a Contract Manager at United Behavioral Health-Optum, where she oversees facility agreements in Arizona and New Mexico. A Chandler resident for more than a decade, McCarthy lives with her husband, Parker—who serves on the Chandler Public Library board—and their son, Lenox.

An avid supporter of the arts, McCarthy cites Drumline LIVE, Ledisi, and Center Stage among her favorite events at the Chandler Center for the Arts, along with community programs like Ballet Under the Stars and the Chandler Jazz Festival. “I look forward to bringing my experience in business management, marketing, and community engagement to help expand the Center’s reach and visibility,” she said.

About the Chandler Cultural Foundation

Established in 1989 alongside the opening of the Chandler Center for the Arts, the Chandler Cultural Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization responsible for the Center’s programming and fiduciary oversight. Board members are appointed by the City of Chandler Mayor and Council.

About the Chandler Center for the Arts

Located in downtown Chandler, the Chandler Center for the Arts is a multidisciplinary venue presenting performances and exhibitions by international, national, and local artists. For more information, visit chandlercenter.org.