Ballet Arizona Announces 2021-2022 Season

Ballet Arizona will present its momentous 2021-2022 season, celebrating a revival from the pandemic and overcoming the pause in arts programs across the nation. The season will mark the 36th year for Arizona's official ballet company as well as the first full lineup after the pandemic.

The new season will kick off Oct. 29-31, 2021, with Contemporary Moves. Three ballets that shine the spotlight on masterful and diverse choreography, music and tone from celebrated choreographers: Justin Peck, Sir Frederick Ashton, and Ballet Arizona's own Nayon Iovino.

Rejoicing in the spirit of the holidays, Ballet Arizona's famous performance of The Nutcracker will take place Dec. 10-24, 2021 in Symphony Hall. Live music from The Phoenix Symphony will help bring the enchantment and splendor of The Nutcracker to life, alongside Ballet Arizona Artistic Director Ib Andersen's dazzling choreography. Ballet Arizona's production has been named "among the top three in the country" by The New York Times. The Nutcracker is sponsored in part by Pivotal Foundation | F. Francis and Dionne Najafi.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Romeo and Juliet, choreographed by Andersen with the lush score by Sergei Prokofiev played by The Phoenix Symphony, will bring the star-crossed lover's story to Symphony Hall February 10-13, 2022. With its sweepingly regal ballroom scenes, vivacious swordplay and poignant pas de deux, Andersen's production is a visual tour de force.

The All Balanchine program will present three ballets by renowned choreographer George Balanchine and staged by Andersen, who is one of a handful of artists worldwide authorized by The Balanchine Trust to stage the late choreographer's masterpieces. The lineup includes performances such as Serenade and the Arizona premiere of Bourrée Fantasque March 24-27, 2022 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Ballet Arizona will bring to life Andersen's innovative choreography with the music of iconic Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel's performance from the Palacio de Belles Artes with Juan Gabriel. This world premiere performance May 5-8, 2022, pays homage to the legendary entertainer who captured the hearts of millions worldwide and whose works have transcended generations. Juan Gabriel is produced by Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance.

Ballet Arizona's annual tradition An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden will conclude the 2021-2022 season May 17-June 2, 2022. Inspired by his 2016 world premiere, Round, Andersen plans to revisit this unparalleled work with re-imagined choreography that embraces and showcases the vast natural backdrop of the desert.

BALLET ARIZONA'S 2021-2022 SEASON

CONTEMPORARY MOVES: AN EVENING OF THREE BALLETS

Oct. 29-31 and November 5-7, 2021

Dorrance Theatre

Choreography: Justin Peck, Sir Frederick Ashton, Nayon Iovino

Music: Philip Glass, Giacomo Meyerbeer, Josiel Perez and Company (performed LIVE)

Ballet Arizona kicks off its 36th anniversary season with Contemporary Moves, celebrating masterful and diverse choreography, music and tone with works from both emerging and celebrated choreographers. This program kicks off its 36th anniversary season with an evening of three short but dynamic ballets, similar to a collection of short stories.

In Creases

Set to Philip Glass' "Four Movements for Two Pianos," In Creases showcases the virtuosity of the dancers with fast-paced and intricately patterned choreography. A true feast for the eyes and ears, In Creases kicks off Ballet Arizona's season.

Les Patineurs

After its Ballet Arizona premiere in 2019, this charming collection of vignettes by Sir Frederick Ashton is skating back to the stage as we gladly welcome cooler weather here in the desert. This one-act series of divertissements, evokes the movements of ice-skating and invites viewers to escape to a simpler time.

Mambaz

From celebrated Ballet Arizona choreographer and Company Dancer Nayon Iovino comes the electric audience favorite, Mambaz. Bringing this work back to the stage truly highlights the celebratory feel of this season. Iovino's rich, fun and lively movement vocabulary coupled with Perez's showmanship and energy bring the party to the stage with Mambaz

THE NUTCRACKER

Dec. 10-24, 2021

With the Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall

Choreography: Ib Andersen

Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Ballet Arizona returns to Symphony Hall in grand fashion with this holiday classic. Celebrate the joy and wonder of the season with Andersen's The Nutcracker as Tchaikovsky's cherished score is masterfully performed by The Phoenix Symphony. Follow Clara's wintry adventures as she battles mischievous mice and charms the Sugar Plum Fairy. Whether this is your first Nutcracker or your 101st, this heartwarming tradition never fails to enchant and draw smiles from all!

ROMEO AND JULIET

Feb. 10-13, 2022

With the Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall

Choreography: Ib Andersen

Music: Sergei Prokofiev

A romance that's sure to set your heart aflame, the most famous love story of all time is performed just in time for Valentine's Day with Prokofiev's moving score played to perfection by The Phoenix Symphony. Set in 16th century Verona, Romeo & Juliet chronicles Shakespeare's tale of two passionate teenagers from great families on opposing sides of a bitter feud. With its sweepingly regal ballroom scenes, vivacious swordplay and poignant pas de deux, Andersen's production is a visual tour de force.

ALL BALANCHINE

March 24-27, 2022

Orpheum Theatre

Choreography: George Balanchine

Witness three different ballets by the father of American Ballet, George Balanchine, including a work never before performed by Ballet Arizona. Ib Andersen is one of a handful of artists worldwide entrusted by the Balanchine Trust to stage these masterpieces.

Slaughter on Tenth Avenue

Music by Richard Rogers and Hershy Kay

From Broadway's On Your Toes, ballet formalities are kicked aside for tap dancing and acting.

Bourrée Fantasque, Arizona Premiere

Music by Emmanuel Chabrier

Balanchine takes comic aim at many of the conventions that typify classical dance while providing glimpses of popular dances such as the can-can and tango. A first for BAZ?

Serenade

Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

The first original and most popular ballet Balanchine created in America.

JUAN GABRIEL, World Premiere

May 5-8, 2022

Symphony Hall

Choreography: Ib Andersen

Music: Juan Gabriel

Costumes: Carla Fernández

This production is the highly anticipated world premiere based on the music of iconic Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel. This ballet is an homage to this legendary performer who captured the hearts of millions in the Latinx community and whose works have transcended generations and time. Expect to feel love, sadness, joy, all in one evening during this tribute to a master.

AN EVENING AT DESERT BOTANICAL GARDEN

May 17-June 2, 2022

Desert Botanical Garden

Choreography: Ib Andersen

From the choreographer that brought you masterpieces such as Eroica, Topia, and The Four Seasons, - An Evening at the Desert Botanical Garden promises a spectacular experience that is uniquely Arizonan.

Surrounded by the matchless desert landscape with the setting sun as a backdrop, Andersen's vision for dance in the desert continues in 2022. Inspired by his 2016 world premiere, Round, Andersen plans to revisit this unparalleled work with re-imagined choreography that embraces and showcases the vast natural backdrop of the desert. Expect the unexpected as Ballet Arizona continues to evolve, takes chances, and challenge the boundaries of contemporary ballet in the desert that we call our home.

