BWW Review: JUSTICE at Herberger Theater Center

I was curious to see how Lauren Gunderson (book), Bree Lowdermilk (music) and Kait Kerrigan (lyrics) could make a musical about former Supreme Court judges Sandra Day O'Connor and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And how does local performer Chanel Bragg figure into this Arizona Theatre Company world premiere?

This is not the first time the O'Connor-Ginsburg story has been staged (SISTERS IN LAW) but it's the best so far. Nancy Open (O'Connor), Joan Ryan (Ginsburg) and Bragg (fictitious black justice nominee Hon. Vera J. Douglas) give it their all in a "concert style" musical...sans dansante...now through May 22 at the Herberger Theater Center.

In a recorded message, Gunderson relates how this production is constantly evolving - such as the Hon. Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Before she can be sworn in, conservative justices are looking to overturn Roe v. Wade.

[Sidebar : In 1970, an all-male Supreme Court voted 7-2 in favor of Roe (Norma McCorvey) instead of Dallas County D.A. Henry Wade. Of those voting in favor, five were nominated by republican presidents. In 2022, the only three democratic-appointed justices are now dissenting the leaked "draft" opinion. Jackson will replace dissenting Stephen Breyer (D, CA). Political affiliations are rarely associated with justices but have become more apparent.]

The set is simple, a delta array of desks with Douglas centerstage. She is in the middle of her Senate interrogation, er, interview and trying to find support from former justices - including the first Black Justice Thurgood Marshall -- who deserved more than an honorable mention.

From a production standpoint, the pianist nearly drown out the cast but other than that this performance was pretty much distraction free - except for an occasional cell phone ring or screen despite a pre-recorded reminder from Gloria Steinem to turn them off.

Gunderson's book ties the O'Connor (R, TX) and Ginsburg (D, NY) storyline together sequentially but the musical pairing of Lowdermilk and Kerrigan works independently of each other. There are too few memorable songs ("Get It Done", "Under The Collar", "Dissent Is Not Enough") and none that leave you humming after the show. So, this tale as old as...well, 1993...remains a well-intended work in progress.

Based on the audience response to projected images of justices current and past, it may attract a mostly liberal crowd but even conservative audience members will get something out of this unlikely pairing. The two former justices remind us that civil dialogue and respect can bridge divides, and that Douglas still gives us hope.

JUSTICE runs through May 22 in Phoenix. Tickets are available online.