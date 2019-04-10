BWW Review: SISTERS IN LAW at Phoenix Theater Company

Eileen T'Kaye as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and

Laura Wernette as Sandra Day O'Connor.

The makings of a great play include an interesting story, stimulating dialogue, a convincing cast, skillful direction and a crackerjack creative team. The world premiere of SISTERS IN LAW at Phoenix Theater Company has many of these elements.

This two-woman show is based on the best-selling book "Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to the Supreme Court and Changed the World" that was authored by part-time Arizonan Linda Hirshman, Esq.

The play itself was written by Jonathan Shapiro - a former federal prosecutor and prolific TV drama writer-producer; e.g. BLACKLIST, BOSTON LEGAL. In the program, Shapiro tells Arizona Jewish Life that "Writers and lawyers have the same job; we try to make sense of human beings in the middle of conflict."

His Supreme Court sisters are not only in the middle of conflict (think Bush v. Gore), but often at odds with each other outside of their chambers. SIL stars Eileen T'Kaye as Ginsburg and Laura Wernette as O'Connor. T'Kaye landed the better role, while Wernette's character comes across as comical and two-dimensional.

That seems a bit surprising given Shapiro's award-winning short film FAIR AND FREE starring O'Connor, but it could be a result of this particular production. Scenes are long and plodding...scenic design myopic and repetitive...Wernette's wig, totally unconvincing. Definitely not world-premiere worthy.

And yet, content seems to triumph overall. Shapiro's witty repartee between the justices may only have been suggested by true events, but it seems like it could have happened that way -- and that's what the suspension of disbelief is all about, isn't it?

SIL is not yet perfect, but it does provide an insider's look at two of the most judiciously-powerful women who have ever served this country.

SISTERS IN LAW runs through April 28, 2019. Tickets are available online.





