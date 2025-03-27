BWW Q&A: Catherine Ariale on THE CHER SHOW at Mesa Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We spoke to Catherine Ariale about The Cher Show, on stage March 28th through 30th, 2025 at Mesa Arts Center. Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

What led you to become involved with The Cher Show at the Mesa Arts Center?

I have been touring with The Cher Show since it went out on tour in November of 2023. It has been so fun to bring this story all over the country and I'm so excited to be performing in Mesa!

Can you share any memorable moments during the rehearsals of The Cher Show?

The rehearsal process for this show was such a joy. Our director Casey Hushion led the room with such vigor, and encouraged us to be fearless and joyful in our exploration of this story. I'll never forget the first time our "Babe" and "Sonny" sang through "I Got You Babe" - the whole room fell silent, watched them so intently, and by the end, there wasn't a dry eye in the room. I think it just shows that since the beginning of this process, the people who are involved care so deeply about Cher and telling her story with passion and justice.

How is it to play a pop icon like Cher, and what challenges did you face in capturing her essence?

Oh it is an insanely huge honor! I have the most fun every night bringing her story to life. And getting to play dress up as a pop star? And CHER, no less? it's a dream come true. But it also has had it's challenges. I think what I had to work on most when I was doing my research, was making sure that I was not playing her as a caricature. She is a real human and I think playing her as truthful as I can, doing her justice, while still throwing in some vocal and physical mannerisms has been the key to success.

Could you share the process of preparing for the different stages of Cher's life that are depicted in the show?

The Cher I play, Lady, is Cher during her glam pop star era - the quintessential Sonny and Cher Comedy hour era of her life. 70's vibes, insanely awesome gowns by Bob Mackie, etc. Lucky for me, there is a TON of source material for this period of her life. I went down a deep rabbit role of watching so many episodes of The Sonny and Cher Show, and learning how she and Sonny interacted with one another. Also reading her book and hearing the very specific details of that time in her life has been super helpful to how I play her in the show.

The musical features many of Cher's hit songs. Do you have a personal favorite that you perform?

My favorite would have to be "Song for the Lonely". It is the act one closer, and a beautiful moment where all three Cher's come together to sing this wonderful song of hope and resilience.

Can you speak to the experience of wearing Bob Mackie's Tony Award-winning gowns on stage?

It is unlike anything I've ever worn in my life! These gowns are works of ART and I feel so lucky to wear them every night. He is an absolute legend and genius.

Comments