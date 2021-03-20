BWW Feature: Peter Coyote, Karin Wolverton and More Star in RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE: THE MAKING OF A WESTERN OPERA

Composer Craig Bohmler and librettist Steven Mark Kohn made operatic history when their new opera RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE was premiered by the Arizona Opera in 2017.

Three years later, their highly acclaimed work became the focus of an award-winning documentary in its own right ~ RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE: THE MAKING OF A WESTERN OPERA.

Now, The Actors Fund in partnership with the film's producer Quantum Leap Productions will present the documentary as an online benefit to support performing arts professionals out of work due to the pandemic.

The brilliance of the opera rests in its melding the hallowed traditions of the art form with the textures of America's cowboy culture. The film then celebrates the artistry of live theatre and the collaborative power of art as it details the creative process in all of its aspects ~ onstage and backstage ~ in the development of this epic work.

The documentary is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Kristin Atwell Ford.

Zane Grey is read by Peter Coyote.

The film features soprano Karin Wolverton as Jane, baritone Morgan Smith as Lassiter, tenor Joshua Dennis Bern as Venters, soprano Amanda Opuszynski as Bess, baritone Keith Phares as Tull, and bass-baritone Kristopher Irmiter sings Bishop Dyer.

"Mounting a new opera requires the collaboration of singers, musicians, designers and crew. The Actors Fund understands how important every individual is to the collective experience of live theatre," said Ms. Ford. "While theatres are dark, we hope this film reminds us of the essential role artists play in elevating the human spirit."

"Collaboration is the key to making great art, and also to helping our entertainment community," said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "We are grateful to everyone at Quantum Leap Productions for this generous support, which helps to highlight our services for everyone who works in opera, as well as film, television, radio, music and dance."

Half of all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Actors Fund.

The film makes its virtual premiere Thursday, March 25th and will be available until April 11th. Tickets are $10 and are available now at Watch.RidersOperaFilm.com.