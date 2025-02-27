BOB & JEAN World Premiere to be Presented at Arizona Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arizona Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Bob & Jean: A Love Story, a poignant new play by Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning and Emmy-nominated playwright Robert Schenkkan. This stirring and romantic production is based on recently discovered correspondence between Schenkkan's parents during World War II, offering a deeply personal glimpse into their blossoming relationship amidst the turmoil of war.

Known for dramas like All the Way, The Pacific, Hacksaw Ridge, and The Kentucky Cycle, Schenkkan captivates audiences by bringing different eras of American history to life. Now, with Bob & Jean, he is delving into his personal history and sharing it with audiences.

"Bob & Jean is a deeply personal play for me," Schenkkan says. "Based on the letters my parents wrote while separated during WWII, this production is a love letter to Bob and Jean, but also an exploration of the struggle every generation experiences as they weigh the joys and challenges of commitment. I am eager to bring this World Premiere to Arizona audiences, with its deeply felt and timely message of passion, hard-won hope, and the enduring magic of words."

In a world where communication happens instantly, and fleetingly, people barely have time to process what is going on. Bob & Jean: A Love Story reminds audiences of what can happen when we are more intentional with what we say and write to one another. It will also challenge audiences to remember the impact and power of language.

ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August will direct the play. "This is an extraordinary love story told through the raw, unfiltered emotions of two young people whose words reveal not just the depth of their feelings for one another, but also the struggles and hopes of an entire generation. It's a privilege to bring their voices to life on stage."

