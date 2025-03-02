Arizona Broadway Theatre Season Includes CATS, DISNEY'S NEWSIES, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arizona Broadway Theatre has announced their 21st season of shows, the largest in thier history. The season will open in October 2025 and run through September 2026, including shows like Disney's Newsies and CATS.

The season will open with Disney's Newsies, running from October 3 through November 1, 2025. Next up, A Christmas Story will play from November 14 through December 27, 2025. Million Dollar Quartet Christmas will also be running around the same time, opening December 11 and closing December 21, 2025.

Arizona Broadway Theatre will kick off the new year with 42nd Street, playing January 16 through February 27, 2026. Preety Woman: The Musical will be making its regional premiere March 13 through April 18, 2026. Bonnie and Clyde will follow after, playing from May 1-May 31, 2026. CATS will be taking the stage June 12 through July 25, 2026. Next, Avenue Q will run July 9 through July 19, 2026. Grumpy Old Men, another regional premiere, will play July 30 through Auguest 8, 2026. Finally, the season will close with The Prom, running August 21 through September 20, 2026.

