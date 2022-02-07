Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway to Bring Sibling Revelry To The Arizona Musicfest

When Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway combine musical forces, they put the revelry into rivalry in this award winning show of great songs and witty banter. SIBLING REVELRY was first presented at New York's Rainbow and Stars, garnered raves at The Donmar Warehouse in London, and continues to sell out halls across the country both as a trio act and with symphony orchestras. The best selling CD on DRG Records, remains one of the classic cabaret must-haves.

Separately, of course, they have made names for themselves: Ann's an acclaimed pop/jazz singer and songwriter and Liz is a Broadway veteran and recording artist. But put them together, and this dynamic duo proves they're one singular sensation, whether singing Broadway showstoppers from Chicago, Wicked and Cats or rousing renditions of jazz and pop standards like "Happy Days/Get Happy," "Friendship" and their TV hit, the theme from "The Nanny."

Get Tickets Here: https://azmusicfest.org/events/callaway-sisters/