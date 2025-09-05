All Puppet Players Celebrate 15 Years With Blood, Laughs & Nashville Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Phoenix's most successful underground theater company is turning 15, and they're celebrating with a season that's equal parts nostalgic, chaotic, and unapologetically inappropriate. Created by Phoenicians for Arizona, All Puppet Players has spent over a decade building a cult following for their fearless, felt-covered parodies.

Now, in their fifteenth season, they're making history: for the first time ever, APP will take its most infamous holiday hit, Die Hard: A Christmas Carol, to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center for a one-week run, in partnership with Emery Entertainment.

“For years our brand of theater has only existed in Phoenix,” says Artistic Director Shaun Michael McNamara. “After more than a decade of raising hell here, it's time to see if puppet anarchy works outside The Valley. Nashville's first... then who knows?”

Season 15 features four productions: the brand-new slasher parody I Know What You Did Last Breakfast Club (Sept 19–Oct 25, 2025), the return of the holiday juggernaut Die Hard: A Christmas Carol (Nov 29–Dec 30, 2025, plus the Nashville debut Nov 18–23), fan-favorite The Parody Puppet Princess Bride (Feb 20–Mar 29, 2026), and the brand-new airborne puppet spectacle Convicts on an Airplane (May 22–Jun 28, 2026).

Founded in Phoenix in 2010, All Puppet Players is a professional theater company dedicated to creating original and adapted works that blend pop culture parody, sharp satire, and the unexpected power of puppetry. Known for their “nodules, no limits” style, APP has been called everything from fearlessly funny to beautifully inappropriate.